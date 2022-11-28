Read full article on original website
Packers called out for faking injury against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense on Sunday night, and at least one of their players was caught faking an injury in an attempt to slow things down. The stunt led to some sharp criticism. The Eagles scored a touchdown...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers
After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
Ten potential recruiting targets for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin
A look at ten players that Luke Fickell could target to add to Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game
The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday. Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
thecomeback.com
Former teammate reveals conspiracy talk with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been known to be a bit of an odd-ball, and a former teammates revelation about his first interaction with him only reaffirms that notion. Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer discussed his relationship with Rodgers amongst a number of other topics in an...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Returns to practice squad
McFarland reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log. McFarland was elevated for the first time this season with rookie Jaylen Warren (hamstring) ruled out ahead of Monday's win against the Colts. As a result, the third-year running back played 21 offensive snaps behind Benny Snell (28) and ahead of Najee Harris (20), who was forced out early with an abdomen injury. As a result, McFarland wound up recording six carries for 30 rushing yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 11 more yards in his 2022 debut. With the statuses of Harris and Warren now up in the air, McFarland could once again play a prominent role if these two are sidelined versus Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely
Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
