Philadelphia, PA

Modest Mouse at the Fillmore on December 15th

Alternative rock band Modest Mouse is coming to the Fillmore on December 15th on The Lonesome Crowded West Tour. The tour commemorates the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. The group will be playing with electro, soul band, Mattress. Modest Mouse is known for their experimental...
Bonny Light Horseman at Underground Arts on December 11th

Modern American folk band Bonny Light Horseman are on their Rolling Golden Holy Tour performing with indie folk musician Joan Shelley at The Underground Arts on Sunday, December 11th. The trio consists of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D Johnson and John Kaufman initially assembling at the Eaux Claires Festival in 2018....
Gryffin at NOTO on December 9th

Producer, songwriter, and DJ, Gryffin will be performing at NOTO Philadelphia on Friday, December 9th. The musician is known for his melodic house style EDM music. On stage, the performer uses guitar, keyboard, synths and drum pads in his DJ sets. The producer grew up in the San Francisco suburbs....
An Evening with Morrissey at The Met on December 3rd

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Morrissey is coming to perform at The Metropolitan Opera House on Saturday, December 3rd. So far, the singer has cancelled 5 tour dates due to band illness and extended recovery. His show in Brooklyn on November 3rd is set to go ahead as scheduled, signaling that his Philly date will go on the same.
