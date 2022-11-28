Read full article on original website
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
mocoshow.com
The 24 D.C./D.C.Area Michelin Star Restaurants (1, 2, and 3 Stars)
While there aren’t any restaurants in Montgomery County that have been awarded Michelin stars, we’ve put together a list of the 24 nearby restaurants that have earned stars. Michelin stars are awarded in a three star system: one star meaning “a very good restaurant”, two stars meaning “excellent cooking that is worth a detour” and three stars meaning “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”. These are not based on customer reviews, rather these stars are awarded by Michelin Inspectors who are anonymous food experts and have undergone official Michelin Guide training in France.
Eater
Acclaimed Mom-and-Pop Pasta Shop Thompson Italian Preps for an Old Town Debut
Three years after impressing Falls Church with olive oil cake, spicy meatballs, and expertly made pastas at Thompson Italian, culinary power couple Gabe and Katherine Thompson will now expand their chic namesake restaurant to Old Town. Thompson Italian’s second family-friendly location will debut in late December in the former home...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-free
The United States is in many ways built for cars - there are suburbs without sidewalks, public transportation can be questionable and many people live far from where they work. But there are some places where it's a lot easier and more convenient to go without the expense of a car.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
Commercial Observer
DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market
Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
popville.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Now Hiring in Columbia Heights – Should Open Mid-December
14th and Park Road, NW formerly Z-burger, Nori Sushi and anyone remember Mayorga?. Dave’s Hot Chicken starting hiring folks for their coming Columbia Heights location. I’m told if all goes well they should open December 15th:. 3301 14th Street, NW. Check out Dave’s Hot Chicken’s menu and their...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
alextimes.com
Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens
In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
Honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
Bay Net
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
