Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

The 24 D.C./D.C.Area Michelin Star Restaurants (1, 2, and 3 Stars)

While there aren’t any restaurants in Montgomery County that have been awarded Michelin stars, we’ve put together a list of the 24 nearby restaurants that have earned stars. Michelin stars are awarded in a three star system: one star meaning “a very good restaurant”, two stars meaning “excellent cooking that is worth a detour” and three stars meaning “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”. These are not based on customer reviews, rather these stars are awarded by Michelin Inspectors who are anonymous food experts and have undergone official Michelin Guide training in France.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

Acclaimed Mom-and-Pop Pasta Shop Thompson Italian Preps for an Old Town Debut

Three years after impressing Falls Church with olive oil cake, spicy meatballs, and expertly made pastas at Thompson Italian, culinary power couple Gabe and Katherine Thompson will now expand their chic namesake restaurant to Old Town. Thompson Italian’s second family-friendly location will debut in late December in the former home...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market

Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alextimes.com

Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens

In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ggwash.org

Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?

Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?

WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC

