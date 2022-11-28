Chiefs take care of Rams in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Kansas Chiefs came back to town Sunday off a four-game winning streak. The team looked to further said streak against the Rams.

The Chiefs beat the Rams 26-10 on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium.

The game started with some Chiefs woes as they were forced to punt on their opening drive. The Rams also punted on their first possession but Skyy Moore failed to reel in the catch on the return and the Rams took over on the KC 43 yard line. The Chiefs defense, boosted by a huge sack from rookie defensive lineman George Karlaftis, stood strong and forced another LA punt.

The Chiefs opened Sunday’s scoring on their second drive. A pair of Mahomes runs and a nine-play drive was capped off with a 39-yard Travis Kelce touchdown.

The Rams responded with a field goal to open the second quarter that made it a 7-3 game.

A Chiefs field goal on the ensuing drive once again put them back up a touchdown. Harrison Butker was good from 27 yards out to extend the Chiefs lead to 10-3.

The rest of the first half was rather uneventful. Another Chiefs field goal was the only other scoring that would put the Chiefs up 13-3 at halftime.

The Chiefs were the first to score in the second half, too. After forcing a Rams punt, Kansas City drove 12 plays and 71 yards to score its second touchdown of the day. This one came on a 3-yard Isiah Pacheco run. That wound up being the only score of the third quarter.

The Rams scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull back within ten. The Chiefs worked their way into the red zone but momentum shifted fully in the Rams’ direction when Mahomes was intercepted from the four yard line.

The Chiefs kicked more field goals to further its lead in the fourth, ending with a final score of 26-10.

Mahomes completed 27 of his 42 passes, tallying 320 yards, a touchdown and an interception on the day, while Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins recorded 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 completed passes out of 23 attempts. Perkins threw two interceptions.

Kelce led the game in receptions and receiving yards with 57 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was close behind with 56 yards on four catches.

Kansas City is back on the road next Sunday against Cincinnati, the team that knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs last year.

