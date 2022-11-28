Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less
MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home.
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Yum Yum Fish & Chicken serves up daily specials
MILWAUKEE - Yum Yum Fish & Chicken is a new carry-out and delivery restaurant that features everything from salmon bites and shrimp, to sandwiches and salads. Brian Kramp is checking out the goods.
Slinger sisters operate Christmas tree lot with a story straight from a movie
In Slinger, two sisters decided to make their Hallmark dreams a reality and open up their own Christmas tree business.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo
The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 1 a.m. Monday. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, heavy flames...
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames. The building was ventilated and the residents of the apartment were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bistro de Renard coming to Mequon Town Center January 2023
MEQUON — The Foxtown business group will open a French restaurant in the heart of the Mequon Town Center. Arriving Jan. 6, 2023, Bistro de Renard will be opening in the The Annex at Foxtown space located at 6375 W. Mequon Road next to Foxtown Brewing. The bistro, which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth life coach killed in crash 'impacted a lot of people'
MILWAUKEE - Shannon King, a Milwaukee youth life coach, helped kids achieve their dreams. Now, the community is honoring her life after she was killed in a crash early Sunday, Nov. 27. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near 76th and Fond du Lac. "She helped a lot of people,"...
Comments / 0