Mequon, WI

Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less

MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home.
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
Yum Yum Fish & Chicken serves up daily specials

MILWAUKEE - Yum Yum Fish & Chicken is a new carry-out and delivery restaurant that features everything from salmon bites and shrimp, to sandwiches and salads. Brian Kramp is checking out the goods.
Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo

The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 1 a.m. Monday. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, heavy flames...
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames. The building was ventilated and the residents of the apartment were...
Bistro de Renard coming to Mequon Town Center January 2023

MEQUON — The Foxtown business group will open a French restaurant in the heart of the Mequon Town Center. Arriving Jan. 6, 2023, Bistro de Renard will be opening in the The Annex at Foxtown space located at 6375 W. Mequon Road next to Foxtown Brewing. The bistro, which...
Milwaukee youth life coach killed in crash 'impacted a lot of people'

MILWAUKEE - Shannon King, a Milwaukee youth life coach, helped kids achieve their dreams. Now, the community is honoring her life after she was killed in a crash early Sunday, Nov. 27. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near 76th and Fond du Lac. "She helped a lot of people,"...
