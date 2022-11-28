ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

16-year-old shot while leaving house party

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isHbk_0jPLKzV500

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old male was shot while leaving a house party in Otay Mesa West on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

As people were leaving a residence at 3700 Palm Avenue around 12:30 a.m., a group of people reportedly got into an argument and a suspect fired several rounds. At some point during the gunfire, police said the teen was shot in the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said there are no suspect descriptions at this time. San Diego Police Southern Division Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

* Waterlec
2d ago

Nothing like a house full of angry, high / intoxicated / out of control 16 year olds with more of the same waiting outside for them..

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart

SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy