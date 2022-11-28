16-year-old shot while leaving house party

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old male was shot while leaving a house party in Otay Mesa West on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

As people were leaving a residence at 3700 Palm Avenue around 12:30 a.m., a group of people reportedly got into an argument and a suspect fired several rounds. At some point during the gunfire, police said the teen was shot in the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said there are no suspect descriptions at this time. San Diego Police Southern Division Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

