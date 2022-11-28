ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Hit and run crash destroys a garage and smashes multiple cars

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a possible hit and run in an apartment complex near Green Meadow Road and Drake Road. Kalamazoo County Dispatch received multiple reports Sunday that a red Ford pickup truck drove into a garage and hit multiple parked cars near the apartment complex located on Butterfly Road, deputies said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)

Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
