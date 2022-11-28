Read full article on original website
The Kashmir Files: Israeli director sparks outrage in India over ‘vulgar movie’ remarks
A row has erupted in India after an Israeli director described a controversial film about Kashmir as propaganda and a “vulgar movie”, prompting the Israeli ambassador to issue an apology. Nadav Lapid, who was chair of this year’s panel of the international film festival of India (IFFI), spoke...
The Guardian view on Modi’s India: the danger of exporting Hindu chauvinism
When the US state department recently told a court that the Saudi Arabian crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should have immunity in a lawsuit over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it portrayed its argument as a legal and not moral position. By way of evidence, it pointed to a rogues’ gallery of foreign leaders previously afforded similar protection. Nestling between Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, who, it was claimed, assassinated political rivals, and Congo’s Joseph Kabila, whose security detail was accused of assaulting protesters in Washington, was India’s Narendra Modi.
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
‘It’s not against Islam’: Pakistani trans actor tells of deep sadness over film ban
Exclusive: Alina Khan, star of award-winning Joyland, speaks out as the movie’s licence for domestic release is revoked, putting its Oscar contention in doubt
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Beaten and humiliated’: Taliban cracks down on Afghan universities in bid to curb women’s protests
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Afghanistan’s universities have become a hotbed of resistance to the Taliban, with female students staging protests against the militant group’s sweeping restrictions on women. In response, the Taliban has cracked down on several...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
To fight 'period shame,' women in China demand that trains sell tampons
Menstruation is a taboo subject in China, but women are fighting the stigma with open discussion and campaigns for better access to period products.
UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests
The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
BBC
Malawi ex-leader's stepson held over mass graves of suspected migrants
The stepson of Malawi's ex-President Peter Mutharika has been arrested after 30 bodies were found in graves in a forest in October, police have said. The corpses were of boys and men believed to be Ethiopian migrants being trafficked to South Africa. Police said there was strong evidence linking Tadikira...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Most Scottish universities fail to join gender violence charter
Most universities in Scotland have failed to sign up to a charter tackling gender-based violence in education, a charity has said. The charter was introduced last year by EmilyTest, a Scottish government-backed charity in memory of 18-year-old Emily Drouet - launched by her mum Fiona. Emily took her own life...
Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too
For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
BBC
Gujarat election: PM Modi looms large in India state polls
The western Indian state of Gujarat is set to choose its next government in a two-phase election that begins on Thursday. Pre-poll surveys have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row, defeating the main opposition Congress party and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Results will be announced on 8 December.
The Jewish Press
Bedouin Theft at Tze’elim Army Base in Southern Israel
Bedouins infiltrated into the firing range areas of the IDF’s Tze’elim Army Base to steal military equipment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Among the items that were stolen were sleeping bags, tactical equipment and approximately 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel. A spokesperson for the IDF...
Iran Has a Long History of Political Activism and Protest. Here’s What To Know
TIME breaks down some of the key periods of protests and revolutions—from the 1906 Constitutional Revolution to today.
BBC
Japan death row prisoners sue government to stop hangings
Three death row prisoners in Japan are taking the government to court as they fight to end the practice of execution by hanging. The inmates argue hanging - currently the only means of execution in the country - is inhumane. They are also seeking 33 million yen ($238,000; £198,000) in...
BBC
Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
