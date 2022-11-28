ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Guardian view on Modi’s India: the danger of exporting Hindu chauvinism

When the US state department recently told a court that the Saudi Arabian crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should have immunity in a lawsuit over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it portrayed its argument as a legal and not moral position. By way of evidence, it pointed to a rogues’ gallery of foreign leaders previously afforded similar protection. Nestling between Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, who, it was claimed, assassinated political rivals, and Congo’s Joseph Kabila, whose security detail was accused of assaulting protesters in Washington, was India’s Narendra Modi.
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
BBC

Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail

A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
The Independent

UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests

The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
BBC

Malawi ex-leader's stepson held over mass graves of suspected migrants

The stepson of Malawi's ex-President Peter Mutharika has been arrested after 30 bodies were found in graves in a forest in October, police have said. The corpses were of boys and men believed to be Ethiopian migrants being trafficked to South Africa. Police said there was strong evidence linking Tadikira...
BBC

Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC

Most Scottish universities fail to join gender violence charter

Most universities in Scotland have failed to sign up to a charter tackling gender-based violence in education, a charity has said. The charter was introduced last year by EmilyTest, a Scottish government-backed charity in memory of 18-year-old Emily Drouet - launched by her mum Fiona. Emily took her own life...
The Guardian

Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too

For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
BBC

Gujarat election: PM Modi looms large in India state polls

The western Indian state of Gujarat is set to choose its next government in a two-phase election that begins on Thursday. Pre-poll surveys have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row, defeating the main opposition Congress party and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Results will be announced on 8 December.
The Jewish Press

Bedouin Theft at Tze’elim Army Base in Southern Israel

Bedouins infiltrated into the firing range areas of the IDF’s Tze’elim Army Base to steal military equipment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Among the items that were stolen were sleeping bags, tactical equipment and approximately 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel. A spokesperson for the IDF...
BBC

Japan death row prisoners sue government to stop hangings

Three death row prisoners in Japan are taking the government to court as they fight to end the practice of execution by hanging. The inmates argue hanging - currently the only means of execution in the country - is inhumane. They are also seeking 33 million yen ($238,000; £198,000) in...
BBC

Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon

Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...

