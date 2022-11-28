Read full article on original website
NFL legend has message for Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I hope you take some notes about what leadership is all about'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher hoped Zach Wilson was learning on the bench as Mike White led the New York Jets to a win over the Chicago Bears.
The Jets replaced Zach Wilson at QB and their young receivers began thriving again
In five games with Zach Wilson as his starting quarterback, New York Jets rising wide receiver Elijah Moore had only six catches for 81 yards. He was used so sporadically, the 2021 second-round pick demanded a trade with two-plus years remaining on his rookie contract. The Jets didn’t act on...
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)
The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
FOX Sports
White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson...
atozsports.com
How the Bears’ loss to the Jets could change the team’s future
At this point in the season, losing is really winning for the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, the Bears (3-9) lost in a 31-10 blowout to the New York Jets (7-4). Though the result was an embarrassing one, especially considering the Jets, like the Bears, started its back-up quarterback, Week 12 couldn’t have gone much better for Chicago.
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
