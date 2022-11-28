Read full article on original website
Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail
On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
Injury Collision on Willow Lake Road – Prescott Police Department
On Monday November 28, 2022, at about 11:15 am the Prescott Police Department responded to a three-vehicle injury collision on Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way in Prescott. Through an investigation it was discovered that a 62-year-old male resident of Prescott was traveling westbound in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on Willow Creek Road and failed to control his vehicle striking a 2019 Infinity driven by a 21-year-old female from Rockwall, Texas, who had been stopped in the roadway due to traffic back up. The collision caused the Infinity to be forced into the eastbound lanes of Willow Lake Road where it was struck by a 2011 Acura driven by an 88-year-old Prescott resident. A combination of airbags were deployed from the vehicles.
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son
PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced. Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 30th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
PVPD Tips to Avoid Work from Home Scams
On November 17, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sent out a warning about opportunities to work online and be your own boss while making extra cash. Sounds great to be able to earn more money when inflation is eating away at paychecks. People are always looking for ways to cut...
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
Large Animal Shelter Welcomes Visitors, Volunteers
Chapton and Porter opened CP Mules and Equine Rescue about three and a half years ago. The animal paradise sits on three acres. As the cost of living continues to rise, caring for large animals has become more challenging as well. Dawn Chapton, co-owner of CP Mules and Equine Rescue in Chino Valley, said the non-profit organization recently received $500 in donations, but it continues to need help with both money and volunteers.
Prescott Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
Enjoy old world tradition in 2022 with the new 3-day Christkindl Market. Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors.
Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving
ROCKY POINT, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - A massive search in Rocky Point, Mexico, has been underway for a Flagstaff couple who went missing on Thanksgiving while kayaking in rough waters. Yeon-Su Kim is a professor at Northern Arizona University, and her husband, Corey Allen, is a real estate agent. Because...
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
New Playgrounds & Sports Complex
Two brand-new playgrounds and a sports complex are open and ready for visitors at O’Neil Park! Volunteers joined together to build these exciting amenities from the ground up. Thank you to our community partners who made this all possible including Fiesta Bowl Charities, KABOOM!, the BHHS Legacy Foundation, Palo...
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Cottonwood Historic Preservation Holds Special Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of an application for a Landmark Certificate from Steve and Denise Schley to...
Sedona in Motion and Economic Vitality Community Plan Feedback Needed
The city of Sedona invites the community to sign up and attend two upcoming virtual Listening and Learning Sessions on Sedona in Motion (SIM) and Economic Vitality. Both held on Zoom, the first on SIM will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second on Economic Vitality will take place on Dec. 14, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Search and rescue efforts take place for NAU professor missing in Sonora
A Northern Arizona University professor and her husband have been missing in Sonora, Mexico, since Thanksgiving Day. Now, Mexican authorities have begun a search and rescue effort to find them. Forestry professor Yeon-Su Kim and her spouse Corey Allen were kayaking alongside their teenage daughter in Puerto Peñasco, also known...
The Luxurious Glamping Experience Near The Grand Canyon And Sedona
With great anticipation, we drove along the gravel forest service road into the wilderness to Backland’s eco-luxury resort for our glamping experience. I waited for months to unplug and disconnect at this eco-resort. Five years ago, I began solo camping. No tent for me, though. I slept in my...
