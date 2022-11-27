Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Custom-Built PlayStation 2 Portable Uses Real Sony Motherboard, PSP Buttons
Many have dreamed of owning a PlayStation 2 portable at some point, and now, there are modders selling custom-built versions on Aliexpress. Unfortunately, it will cost you more than a brand new PS5 console, but it does use a real PS2 motherboard, which means the games should run like the originals.
techeblog.com
Minecraft Physics Mod Pro Running on an RTX 4090 in 8K Resolution Looks Out of This World
Minecraft will always be a sandbox game where players explore a blocky, procedurally generated 3D world, but with the current advancements in graphics cards and mods, it can look a lot more realistic. Digital Dreams shows us just how good the game can look with Physics Mod Pro and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
techeblog.com
Minecraft Player Faithfully Recreates Minas Morgul Fortress from Lord of the Rings
Minas Morgul Lord of the Rings is not something you’d typically associate with Minecraft, but one Minecraft player thought otherwise, as they have faithfully recreated the fortress that controlled the only passes through the mountains that led into Mordor. What did it take? Many hours of work that included the use of various shaders as well as enhancement mods.
techeblog.com
MyHeritage Releases AI Time Machine App, Generates Portraits Showing You Through Different Historical Eras
You’ve seen how historical figures would look today, now use MyHertiage’s AI Time Machine app to see how you’d look through different eras. To get started, just upload 10-25 photos of the same individual taken in a variety of settings and poses to have these cast as a protagonist in dozens of predefined themes set in different historical eras.
techeblog.com
Elon Musk Showcases Latest Neuralink Technology with Monkey Typing Using Its Mind
Elon Musk took to the stage yesterday to showcase the latest Neuralink technology and during that presentation, a monkey appeared to type using only its mind. The experiments were performed on six monkeys, and despite not knowing how to spell, they were able to move a cursor using only their minds to arrange the pre-written words in the correct order.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $259, Get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor for $109.64 Shipped – Today Only
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor is the best value for your money, and you can get one for $109.64 shipped, today only, originally $259. It lets you play all of the top AAA games in smooth 1080p with boost clocks of up to 4.4GHz, complete with 19MB of total cache and 7 Graphics Compute Units up to 1.9GHz. Product page.
techeblog.com
Nintendo Fans Build Massive LEGO Mario Kart Roller Coaster, Complete with Custom Characters
Nintendo fans John and Joshua Hanlon of ‘Beyond the Brick’ built a massive LEGO Mario Kart roller coaster, complete with custom characters. Not only is Bowser’s Castle prominently featured, but you’ll also find numerous LEGO minifigures roaming around the theme park-like areas, along with Goombas, Chain Chomps and even Piranha Plants.
Comments / 0