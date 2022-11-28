ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Thrillist

Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year

Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker

It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

20 Prime Brunch Spots in New York City Worth the (Inevitable) Wait

Looking for the best brunch in NYC? This local has you covered. I have spent countless mornings catching up with friends and family over brunch and have tried my fair share of restaurants, bistros and cafes. What’s more, visiting friends and family often ask about the best brunch in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished

A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building

A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.”  It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Thrillist

The World's Largest Gingerbread Village Is Now on Display in NYC

The sweetest village of them all is officially back in NYC. After a pandemic-related two-year hiatus that saw it relocated outside the Big Apple, a massive gingerbread village is coming back to Essex Market in the Lower East Side. As determined by Guinness World Records for many years, the gingerbread village holds the title for being the world's largest, and it is ready to welcome visitors to admire its grandeur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
retrofitmagazine.com

Landmarked Building in Manhattan Is Revitalized as a Destination Office

MdeAS (em-dee-a-s), a New York-based architecture firm known for modern design and focused on redefining Class A buildings, interiors and public spaces, has been working on the revitalization of the historic McGraw-Hill building at 330 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The firm worked extensively to ensure that the landmarked building’s upgrades met the proper guidelines while adding elements that would reestablish the property as a destination office location for decades to come. MdeAS is part of a top-tier team assembled by Resolution Real Estate Partners, a New York-based asset management firm specializing in Manhattan office re-positionings.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
