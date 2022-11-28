Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker
It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island
Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey honored with sendoff on last day on the job after 34 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, was honored Tuesday with a final sendoff at Manhattan’s police headquarters on his last day on the job. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, held the...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
20 Prime Brunch Spots in New York City Worth the (Inevitable) Wait
Looking for the best brunch in NYC? This local has you covered. I have spent countless mornings catching up with friends and family over brunch and have tried my fair share of restaurants, bistros and cafes. What’s more, visiting friends and family often ask about the best brunch in New...
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
How Staten Islanders and restaurants gave back this Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not everyone simply sat down to Thanksgiving dinners last week. Some Staten Islanders prepped, cooked and/or served them. We heard from readers from shore to shore who observed and shared the generosity. One Advance/SILIVE.com reader complimented Aunt Butchie’s of Richmond Valley for its turkey dinners...
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Thrillist
The World's Largest Gingerbread Village Is Now on Display in NYC
The sweetest village of them all is officially back in NYC. After a pandemic-related two-year hiatus that saw it relocated outside the Big Apple, a massive gingerbread village is coming back to Essex Market in the Lower East Side. As determined by Guinness World Records for many years, the gingerbread village holds the title for being the world's largest, and it is ready to welcome visitors to admire its grandeur.
retrofitmagazine.com
Landmarked Building in Manhattan Is Revitalized as a Destination Office
MdeAS (em-dee-a-s), a New York-based architecture firm known for modern design and focused on redefining Class A buildings, interiors and public spaces, has been working on the revitalization of the historic McGraw-Hill building at 330 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The firm worked extensively to ensure that the landmarked building’s upgrades met the proper guidelines while adding elements that would reestablish the property as a destination office location for decades to come. MdeAS is part of a top-tier team assembled by Resolution Real Estate Partners, a New York-based asset management firm specializing in Manhattan office re-positionings.
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Calling Staten Island CUNY students: Last days to apply for paid nature-based internship
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Natural Areas Conservancy is in its final days of searching for current or recently-graduated City University of New York (CUNY) students for its Staten Island-based paid internship program. The year-long opportunity at the borough’s 13-acre Greenbelt Native Plant Center in Travis provides students with the...
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
