Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot at snow signals a colder week

By Ed McIntosh
 2 days ago
A cold front moving north to south over the area Sunday evening brings mainly mountain area snow. But as it sinks away, chilly air finds a home around us this week.

Strong westerly winds gusting to 60 mph in the Livingston, Nye, Big Timber to Harlowton areas continue into Sunday evening. Winds reduce as the cold front passes.

The weather pattern becomes unsettled with periods of snow and cold. Expected several inches in the mountains by Monday morning with impacts on the I-90 corridor from Bozeman Pass to Columbus, and from Lodge Grass to Sheridan may see some light accumulation through Monday.

Light snow develops again over south central Montana and north central Wyoming Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to lower 30s Monday, but only in the teens for highs on Tuesday. Low range from single digits below zero to the teens above.

A little bit of warming later in the the week could come with additional light snow.

