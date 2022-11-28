Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
kptv.com
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A couple in Douglas County have been sentenced to federal prison after being linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose in 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, residents of Yoncalla, Oregon, sold fentanyl-laced pills to the male victim in May 2018, the same day as his release from a residential drug treatment program. The man died after taking the pills the same day, according to authorities.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged burglary on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said there was a woman lying on a couch who did not belong there. The suspect was identified as Ngitchob Rengull. The 31-year old allegedly caused extensive damage to the house and had stolen several items from inside. Rengull was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS
Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
KTVL
California man sentenced for trafficking drugs to Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — A California drug trafficker was sentenced to federal prison today after being arrested for transporting almost two kilograms of methamphetamine to Oregon. According to the District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Izar has prior felony convictions for drug trafficking spanning over two decades.
kqennewsradio.com
GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge
The very morning he left a residential drug treatment program he successfully completed, a Douglas County man went straight to his former drug dealer and bought a pill. Hours later, Chase Gill’s grandparents found the 25-year-old in a barn on their ranch in rural Drain, dead from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to his family, court records and testimony.
KDRV
Suspect still not caught after robbery at Town & Country Market
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are reporting that a suspect, who committed a robbery at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on November 25th, has still not be arrested. According to police, at approximately 8:50 pm, Grants Pass Police responded to the robbery where a store employee...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG POSSESSION, WARRANTS
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for drug possession and a number of warrants, following a traffic stop Friday night. A DCSO report said just after 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was stopped in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. 34-year old Samantha Craig was held for nearly 30 warrants. Craig admitted to possessing drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were allegedly found in the sedan.
23-Year-Old Man Dies After Rollover Crash Near Mount Shasta (Siskiyou County, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol state that a 23-year-old was driving his Ford Fiesta south when he drifted into the centre median and flipped multiple times sometime over the weekend. The incident took place at 2 AM.
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON JAIL STAFF
A man was charged following an alleged assault on a staff member at the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. deputies were escorting a 32-year old to a different location in the facility, when he turned and allegedly spit on one of the deputies. A charge of aggravated harassment was added. The man was detained without bail.
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
Comments / 2