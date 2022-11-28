A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged burglary on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said there was a woman lying on a couch who did not belong there. The suspect was identified as Ngitchob Rengull. The 31-year old allegedly caused extensive damage to the house and had stolen several items from inside. Rengull was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO