Chicago, IL

Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge

By Marcella Raymond
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season.

Weekend Break: Small Business Saturday

For more information on the holiday festivities happening at the bar and restaurant, visit their website .

CHICAGO, IL
