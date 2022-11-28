ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays

The only thing better than Thanksgiving is going back home after digesting too much food and spending too much time with family members that you don't really like. If you are traveling on Monday, there are relatively few issues, with nearly 1,400 delays and only 56 cancellations about halfway through the day.
CBS News

Travelers face massive delays after winter weather impacts flights

As Americans rushed to get home after the Thanksgiving holiday, there were more than 6,400 delays and 177 cancellations at some of the nation's busiest airports on Sunday. CBS Transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBS News Mornings with the latest look at air travel conditions.
travelawaits.com

A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
CBS Baltimore

Before a small plane crashed into power lines and tower in Maryland, an air traffic controller warned pilot his altitude reading was too low

(CNN) -- Moments before a small private airplane crashed into power lines in Maryland on Sunday evening, air traffic controllers urgently warned the pilot that the aircraft was flying too low, according to archived recordings."N201RF, if you hear this transmission, low altitude alert," said a controller from Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control in the transmission recording, accessed from LiveATC.net.The controller repeated the current air pressure to give the pilot a more accurate read of his height above sea level.Earlier in the flight, the pilot apparently missed assigned directives from the controller who explained he was worried the single-engine Mooney airplane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence

A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...

