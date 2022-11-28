Read full article on original website
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies
Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews
Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman's attempts to teach him how to dance backfired: 'His helping was not helping'
In hindsight, Ryan Reynolds should've known better than to ask the Greatest Showman for performance tips. The Deadpool actor revealed that he tapped his longtime "nemesis" Hugh Jackman — who is currently marching down Broadway in The Music Man — for guidance on how to sing and dance for Spirited, his new Christmas musical with Will Ferrell. But the results didn't exactly fill Reynolds up with holiday cheer.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
The best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now
Disney Plus has come a long way since its launch three years ago. Aside from serving as the home to the company’s massive back catalog of classic movies, the service has since transformed into the de facto streaming destination for the company’s biggest franchises and studios. Between Disney animation, DCOMs, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios, there’s something for everyone — and if there isn’t, there likely will be soon enough.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
'Willow' fans ask for sequel, get whole series premiering this week
PHILADELPHIA -- Fans of George Lucas' 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow" have been asking for a sequel for more than 30 years. This week, they finally get it in the upcoming Lucasfilm series, "Willow", debuting Wednesday on Disney+. Thirty-four years later, Warwick Davis says he feels humbled to return as the...
‘Willow’ Assembles a Messy Fantasy Story Starter Kit
When you’re sequelizing an almost-35-year-old movie, awkward shoehorning is going to be part of the territory. In the case of “Willow,” there’s rationalizing why some cast members have returned while others haven’t, justifying the technical leaps in the time since, and adjusting what counts as a modern spin on a time-tested genre. The new Disney+ series, kicking off with an eight-episode season that extends into early 2023, almost seems to realize that all this is a required price for its own existence. The opening episode of this TV version of “Willow” does all it can to thread the nostalgia needle, right...
DreamWorks Animation Debuts New Animated Logo Sequence – Watch
DreamWorks Animation on Friday unveiled a new, 32-second curtain raiser that will open its films going forward. The animated logo sequence watches as DreamWorks’ iconic moonchild soars through the stars amongst its celebrated franchises including this year’s The Bad Guys, alongside iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, Trolls and Shrek. The piece was developed and produced by a creative team at DreamWorks that included including producer Suzanne Buirgy and production designer Kendall Cronkhite. Harry Gregson-Williams served as its composer. DreamWorks’ new curtain raiser will be introduced during screenings of the studio’s upcoming animated feature Puss...
Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Is Just Like the Movie—Except Much, Much Worse
To a significant extent, Disney’s streaming strategy appears to involve raiding their archives for every last available property capable of being turned into a multi-season series. Arriving in the wake of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and various Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars efforts—and ahead of The Santa Clauses and National Treasure: Edge of History—Willow continues that tactical trend.Premiering Nov. 30, Willow revisits producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film about a sinister queen, a prophesied child, a would-be sorcerer, and dashing mercenary tasked with saving the world. Those...
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Where Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Ranks Among Previous Addams Family Shows and Movies
The minute you see the words “The Addams Family,” no doubt you snap your fingers twice. (Or, if you’re a ’90s kid, you might start singing the “Whoomp! There It Is” version of the theme song that debuted with 1993’s “Addams Family Values”). The Addams clan has seen several incarnations since debuting as a series of The New Yorker cartoons penned by Charles Addams in 1938. The cartoons and the various films and television shows that rose in their wake perfectly blend the humorous and the macabre while focusing on the tight-knit family of Gomez, Morticia, their children Pugsley and...
Little Mermaid Actress Gets Support From Tara Strong And More After Posting TikTok Of Original Part Of Your World Recording
The Little Mermaid icon Jodi Benson got some major praise after posting one of her classic recording sessions.
Seth Rogen Says Upcoming ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is ‘Deeply Personal’
Subtitled "Mutant Mayhem,” the comedian's new film was made with the "awkwardness and insecurity" of adolescence in mind.
Willow Review: Disney+ Sequel Series Is Worth the Wait — Fun, Accessible Fantasy at Its Most Charming
Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
The Guardians Holiday Special has a DC movie cameo you might miss
James Gunn and Disney Plus have given us an early Christmas present this year in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Part Marvel series, part Christmas movie, the Holiday Special is all fun (read more in our The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special review). Still, it seems Gunn didn’t want Marvel to have all the fun and invited a few choice DC movie stars to cameo in the special.
