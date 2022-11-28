ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exE6K_0jPLJEQ500

A two-car crash sent one of the vehicles involved into a Cumberland County home.

It happened at US Highway 301 and NC Highway 82 in Godwin about 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to early reports, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign when getting off I-95.

That person's car then slammed into a pickup, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The Highway Patrol is investigating whether driver fatigue was a factor in the crash.

First responders boarded up the home where it was damaged.

Authorities were working Sunday to determine whether the residents will be displaced because of structural damage.

Duke Progress Energy disconnected power to the pole in the front yard while authorities investigated.

No one in the home was injured.

Comments / 2

Uncle Fester 60
2d ago

Yeah I would be putting up some decorative trash cans filled with cement & old bricks

Reply
6
Related
WMBF

1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m. Officers say the victim, 27-year-old Jihad Kirby, was...
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL

Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Garner store clerk

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a store clerk to death in Garner on Friday. Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
GARNER, NC
WECT

Man accused of setting Council home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Three escape serious injury after crash near Carthage

Two adults and a child escaped serious injury after being involved in a rollover accident outside Carthage on Sunday. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 24-27 between Kelly Plantation Road and Ventura Lane. According to officials on scene, a Dodge truck traveling west hydroplaned, losing control and...
CARTHAGE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
MCCOLL, SC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
77K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy