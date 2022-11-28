ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris

We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark

We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Storms could dump a foot of snow

North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KREM2

Supply chain issues snag Post Falls wastewater upgrade project

POST FALLS, Idaho — A one-year extension of a compliance agreement between the city of Post Falls and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was unanimously approved Tuesday morning during a special meeting of the Post Falls City Council. Councilman Joe Malloy participated via video conference. Councilman Josh Walker...
POST FALLS, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy