KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
KXLY
The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
KXLY
Morning Snow to Bitter Cold Overnight and a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
A Winter storm on Wednesday will be starting just after midnight that could dump 6 inches of snow in Spokane and even more North. Tuesday looks to be dry and cold, but then this next system coming in Tuesday night and has the promise of severe weather for Wednesday. Plan...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Storms could dump a foot of snow
North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
KREM
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
Two people injured after shed fire in Spokane Valley on Thanksgiving
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were injured after a shed caught fire in the backyard of a Spokane Valley home on Thanksgiving. According to the press release, the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a report of a shed on fire in the backyard of 5320 N. Mayhew in Spokane Valley just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
Coeur d'Alene celebrates annual holiday lighting celebration
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's never too cold, or too wet, to get into the holiday spirit. That was definitely the case Friday night in Coeur D'Alene for the annual lighting ceremony parade. Lit up cars, high school bands, and even Santa Claus. All of these were just some...
Supply chain issues snag Post Falls wastewater upgrade project
POST FALLS, Idaho — A one-year extension of a compliance agreement between the city of Post Falls and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was unanimously approved Tuesday morning during a special meeting of the Post Falls City Council. Councilman Joe Malloy participated via video conference. Councilman Josh Walker...
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
KREM2
