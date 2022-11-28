Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami
Police removed NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. from a commercial flight on Sunday, saying he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt.
Skunk steals show during Browns-Buccaneers game
The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...
Yardbarker
Can the Browns still make the playoffs?
Cleveland has reinforcements coming as QB Deshaun Watson "is officially back and active," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Browns may have been written off if the team didn't pull out the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave QB Jacoby Brissett a game ball following his final start.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Video Shows Skunk In Stands At Bucs-Browns Game
A viral video shared on social media showed a loose skunk in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Skunk interrupts fans watching Browns take on Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns fans had an unwanted visitor at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the team took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime.
Mike McDaniel hilariously roasts his own QB when mic'd up vs. Texans
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, in his short time in his role, has become known as one of the most eccentric personalities in professional football. He always has time to drop a perfectly-timed joke with a deadpan delivery that will always get a chuckle from his audience, whether that be the players or the media.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to David Njoku’s insane TD
David Njoku pulled off the latest seemingly impossible one-handed catch Sunday, and the play saved the day — and maybe the season — for the Cleveland Browns. The athletic tight end soared. high to make grab a Jacoby Brissett pass for a 12-yard touchdown. Njoku’s catch was phenomenal...
