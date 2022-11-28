ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Skunk steals show during Browns-Buccaneers game

The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...
Yardbarker

Can the Browns still make the playoffs?

Cleveland has reinforcements coming as QB Deshaun Watson "is officially back and active," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Browns may have been written off if the team didn't pull out the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave QB Jacoby Brissett a game ball following his final start.
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to David Njoku’s insane TD

David Njoku pulled off the latest seemingly impossible one-handed catch Sunday, and the play saved the day — and maybe the season — for the Cleveland Browns. The athletic tight end soared. high to make grab a Jacoby Brissett pass for a 12-yard touchdown. Njoku’s catch was phenomenal...
