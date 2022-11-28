The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO