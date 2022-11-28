Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
No tax increase for La Salle residents
La Salle residents will not see any increase in the tax rate for 2022 or 2023. At Monday night's Council meeting, the city Finance Director John Duncan put it this way:. Your browser does not support the audio element. As required by law, the city held a public hearing last...
starvedrock.media
Survey shows rent delinquency rates for small businesses escalating in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Illinois and around the country continue to face difficulties paying their rent. A survey by the small businesses network Alignable shows 40% of those asked in Illinois could not pay their rent in November in full and on time, up 8% from October.
starvedrock.media
WILL wants worker freedom for lawyers in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – The next legal fight over whether someone has to belong to a group in order to do their job may be coming for the courtroom itself. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday asked the United State Supreme Court to once again take a look at mandatory membership in the state bar.
starvedrock.media
Changes to issuing warrants for failing to appear in court also concerns opponents of SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Another change to Illinois’ criminal justice system coming Jan. 1 replaces arrest warrants for failure to appear for a court date with an order to show cause as to why the defendant didn't show up. Opponents of the sweeping legislation are as concerned about that provision as they are cashless bail.
starvedrock.media
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
starvedrock.media
Illinois to pay off remaining unemployment insurance loan balance
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois intends to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance and replenish the fund for the future. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates...
