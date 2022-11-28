ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

No tax increase for La Salle residents

La Salle residents will not see any increase in the tax rate for 2022 or 2023. At Monday night's Council meeting, the city Finance Director John Duncan put it this way: As required by law, the city held a public hearing last...
LASALLE, IL
WILL wants worker freedom for lawyers in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – The next legal fight over whether someone has to belong to a group in order to do their job may be coming for the courtroom itself. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday asked the United State Supreme Court to once again take a look at mandatory membership in the state bar.
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State

(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
INDIANA STATE
Illinois to pay off remaining unemployment insurance loan balance

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois intends to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance and replenish the fund for the future. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates...
ILLINOIS STATE

