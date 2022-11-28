Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

Two killed in crash in North Baltimore 01:44

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.

"It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said.

The crash shut down both directions of the busy road for hours.

Jill Yesko, who lives nearby, said she walked to the scene.

"Normally I hear the crashes that occur here. I saw this on social media," Yesko said

She told WJZ she has seen several crashes there before.

Our records found at least two in the past two years.

"Northern Parkway is notorious for being a speedway and I am not surprised that there has been a fatal accident," Yesko said. "I don't like living here because it's really dangerous to get in and out."

Drivers in the area told WJZ that Sunday's rainy weather could have played a factor.

"Drive slow, be cautious, but with the road being oily, it's hard to do that," Alexander said.

Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating.