Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Porterville Recorder
Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best...
Aaron Rodgers plans to start for Packers vs Bears after getting 'good news' on MRI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't able to finish Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, but it doesn't look like that will keep him from starting against the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday and...
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles on track for top-10 pick | Updated selection order
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and the road to Super Bowl LVII still goes through Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 40-33, on Sunday to improve to a league-best 10-1...
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Eagles coordinator is potential head coach candidate at UNLV, report says
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could be on the short list of head coach candidates at UNLV. The Rebels’ coaching search began Monday when the school fired Marcus Arroyo following a 5-7 season. Arroyo went 7-23 in three seasons as UNLV head coach.
CBS Sports
Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay, per report
The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps...
NBC Sports
Eagles’ starting safety leaves Packers game in 1st quarter
Eagles starting safety and NFL interceptions leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a ribs injury in the first quarter and needed to be carted inside. Gardner-Johnson was initially listed as questionable to return but was ruled out early in the second half. Gardner-Johnson, 24, delivered a big hit on Packers receiver Christian...
Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers
Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Injuries Jar Team Ahead Of Game Against Hated Packers
The injury bug hit the Chicago Bears hard the past few weeks. It has them very thin ahead of their game against their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers. There is something going on around Halas Hall. Over the past several years the Chicago Bears have been hit hard by the injury bug. Multiple key players went down due to injuries. We saw that last season when Khalil Mack was on his way to one of his best seasons (six sacks in seven games) before he missed the final nine games because of an injury.
