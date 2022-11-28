ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

'Sluggish' Second Half Performance Cost Clemson in Rivalry

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12S7WU_0jPLINTF00

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter breaks down some of the Tigers issues on the offensive side of the ball in the loss to the rival Gamecocks.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's offense has been a model of inconsistency this season.

On Saturday, those inconsistencies cost the Tigers in a big way, as rival South Carolina was able to overcome an early 14-point deficit and defeat No. 8 Clemson 31-30 . The loss ended the program's seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series, as well as its 40-game home winning streak.

Once again it was a second-half lull that did the Tigers in, as the offense produced just 86 total yards after halftime, with just 13 of those coming via the passing game.

"We were really sluggish in the second half. We couldn't move the ball," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "We had like 250 yards in the first half and just really, really struggled with being consistent. Whether it would be just missed plays, we had missed throws, drops. Obviously, the passing game was nonexistent most of the night. So it was a really tough day. Really tough day."

Clemson was able to have some success running the ball, as Will Shipley rushed for 132 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. On the day the Tigers ran for 232 yards, losing for just the second time under Dabo Swinney when going over the 200-yard mark.

It was the passing game that never got going, as DJ Uiagalelei had the worst statistical performance of his career, finishing just 8-of-29 for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Coming into the game Uiagalelei was completing 65% of his passes.

"You got to be able to be balanced," Streeter said. "I know our passing percentage was really, really low, which is not the norm. We had a pretty decent percentage coming into the game. Gotta give credit to them and they were the better team today. They were the better team."

South Carolina played a lot of man-to-man coverage, but according to Streeter, Clemson's receivers just couldn't win enough of those matchups.

"They played a ton of man coverage," Streeter said. "They just did better than we did as far as playing man coverage. And we didn't win in man and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make."

Streeter insists that as the offensive coordinator, the buck stops with him, and with North Carolina up next in the ACC Championship, it's his responsibility to get any issues ironed out quickly.

"We had a bad game," Streeter said. "That's our responsibility as coaches to get it right. That's what we're gonna do. We're gonna come back to work tomorrow and get it fixed and move forward."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Beamer is beating the odds, has the Gamecocks trending up

It is now starting to become common. In 25 games at South Carolina, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has had a knack for knocking off heavy favorites and reversing a good many negative trends he inherited results-wise when he took over the program. Support NIL at South Carolina through Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks

After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy