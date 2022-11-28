Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Top post-Black Friday offers on mobile phones, Apple AirPods and air fryers

It’s officially Cyber Monday 2022, the final day of the Black Friday sales extravaganza – meaning today it’s your last chance to snag a bargain. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers , dehumidifiers , mattresses , fashion , beauty and toys to TVs , gaming , tech , mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.

Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora , Nintendo , Lego , Ugg , Ninja , Meta , Dyson , Tefal, The White Company , Molton Brown and Shark . Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Should you be shopping for a new mattress , looking to pick up a Christmas present, or want a smartwatch , we’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board. Deals spotted so far by our shopping team include everything from the Xbox series X and the Dyson supersonic hair dryer to dehumidifiers and air fryers , so you’re in for a real treat.

Haven’t found what you’re looking for yet, or are keeping your eye on a particular item’s price? We’re on hand to help you stay informed about the latest savings, so you don’t miss out.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of the most exciting Cyber Monday discounts as they drop, we’re continually updating this guide with the biggest and best deals – think of it as the crème de la crème of the sale.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming console, you’ll be glad to see the Xbox series S has been reduced to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen. Securing a spot in our review of the best gaming consoles , our tester noted it is “remarkably good value” and perfect for those looking for a “cheap gaming solution” and who “don’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time”. Put this under the tree for someone special and make their Christmas.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13: Six months free airtime, O2.co.uk

This premium iPhone 13 plan with 150GB of data usually costs £51.98 per month at O2, with £30 up front, though, this Cyber Monday offer gives you six months of airtime for free, meaning you pay £20.99 per month to start off. This is a deal on a slightly more expensive type of O2 plan, which has some extra benefits thrown in. Switch Up lets you switch to a new phone whenever you fancy it, and, on this plan, you can roam in 75 destinations, including the EU, USA and Australia.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot speaker, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price for Cyber Monday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon console and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £316.97, now £259.99, Very.co.uk

Now that Nintendo has launched its own Cyber Monday deals, there’s a big saving to be had on the original console along with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

Buy now

Apple iPad 10.9in, 2022, wifi, 64GB storage: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s all-new regular iPad has just received its best ever discount this Cyber Monday – we’ve never seen the price drop this low. Launching literally a month ago, our reviewer praised this 10th-generation model in their review . “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which costs £170 more,” they wrote. “That aside, this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” In our opinion, it’s even better now that it’s even cheaper.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay x CeraVe x Vichy blemish prone bundle: Was £116, now £58, Sephora.co.uk

If you’re constantly battling breakouts, this bundle of five full-size products is an entire skincare routine catered to achieving clear skin. It includes the cult favourite La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) moisturiser, CeraVe’s well-loved foaming cleanser with niacinamide, a La Roche-Posay effaclar duo (+) serum, a Vichy normaderm pore-tightening toner and a La Roche-Posay anthelios age correct SPF50+. Not only will it help reduce, prevent and heal blemishes, it will also balance oil production and keep dryness at bay.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon discounted the new AirPods pro last week, and then slashed it again by a further £10, saving you an unmissable eight per cent. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September this year.

Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said : “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £14.85, Amazon.co.uk

As the OG home hair treatment from Olaplex, this formula is a bestseller and we can see why. In our review , our tester found that, after using the formula alongside the no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment, the formula “worked wonders” on their split ends and created noticeably shinier locks – the best results they’d seen from at-home hair treatment, so it’s safe to say we’re fans. And with more than 50 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, this is not a deal to be missed.

Buy now

Meta Quest 2 + ‘Resident Evil 4’ bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all fans of virtual reality , this is a deal you need to see. Taking the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough for the technology”. He added: “Not only does it look smart – with no protruding cables or messy wiring to worry about – it’s straightforward enough to set up that even the most tech-averse users will be able to experience VR within minutes of opening the box.” Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale , you can get this bundled with Resident Evil 4 and save an impressive £50.

Buy now

Google Pixel 7 pro: Was £69 per month, now £51 per month, £10 up-front cost, EE.co.uk

Looking for the latest and greatest Google Pixel 7 pro handset? You can save a whopping £432 over the course of a contract with this Black Friday deal from EE. You get unlimited data and one free perk for six months, including subscriptions to things such as BT Sport Ultimate or Apple TV+.

“Everything the Pixel 7 phones do, they do brilliantly,” our tech writer Steve Hogarty said in his review of the smartphone . “A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, they unlock faster, they take better pictures, they have battery lives that stretch to two days, and, in our opinion, they’re the best bargains in terms of smartphones today.”

Buy now

The North Face parka jacket: Was £340, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

House of Fraser has big discounts across fashion and jewellery in the Cyber Monday sales, such as on this The North Face coat. The winter piece features recycled and insulating materials, an adjustable and removable hood and a water-repellent finish, perfect for cold days.

Buy now

Ghd platinum+ styler: Was £219, now £164.25, Lookfantastic.com

Dubbed as the overall favourite in our review of the best ghd straighteners , it’s perfect for everyday styling. “From the sleek design to the effortlessness of using it, this top-of-the-line straightener is a worthy investment for those that use a styler often,” noted our writer. Praising the clever heat tech that avoids damaging your hair, it’s considered the brand’s most “high-tech straightener”, as it “uses smart technology to predict your hair’s needs for bespoke styling”. It can also recognise the “thickness of strands and the styling speed, and responds to both, heating up accordingly”. Just be sure to use code “EXTRA5” at checkout to bag the full bargain.

Buy now

Samsung 55in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a new telly this Cyber Monday? This deal saves £300 on a 55in 4K smart TV from Samsung. Reduced from £799 to £499, this current-generation Samsung screen was new for 2022 and features integration with the company’s SmartThings smart home system, plus it comes with a solar-powered remote that never needs new batteries.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7, GPS, 41mm: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is giving you a 19 per cent discount on last year’s Apple Watch series 7 with GPS, and it will have you running wild into the new year.

“The Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics. If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade,” our writer said in their review of the smartwatch .

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Air fryers are a hot commodity, and this model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £188.99, Ebay.co.uk

Deals on the cult Dyson supersonic are few and far between but, for Cyber Monday, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 (that’s a whopping 30 per cent saving) at Dyson’s official eBay-certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices. It’s not only cheaper but you’re also covered with a year’s warranty. There is no denying the appeal of the coveted hair dryer, which our reviewer described as “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. We’ve also spotted a Dyson airwrap deal too.

Buy now

Lululemon swift speed high-rise tight 28in: Was £118, now £69, Lululemon.co.uk

We’re big fans of Lululemon here at Indybest, with two of its legging styles featuring in our guide to the best yoga pants and leggings . This pair is designed specifically for running, with discreet side pockets for your phone and keys, a zipped back pocket for secure storage, reflective details for extra safety and a drawcord to stop them rolling or sliding down.

Buy now

Chilly’s water bottle: Was £26, now £13, Chillys.com

Save 50 per cent on this sea horse water bottle from Chilly’s. While this specific one didn’t appear in our round-up of the best water bottles , the Chilly’s X did. “Chilly’s has transformed the way we view reusable bottles. They’re funky, they’re fun, and most importantly, they keep water ice-cold for 24 hours,” our writer said in their review . “The 500ml bottle is more in line with a standard bottle of water you’d pick up from the shop, so it feels light and easy to carry around. It also fits nicely into car cup holders, as well as handbags and backpacks, without weighing them down.” Chilly’s donates a further 10 per cent of all of its sea life range bottles to the environmental organisation City to Sea.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling slider bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

The Pandora Cyber Monday sale is big news every year – and 2022 is no different, with the jewellery brand offering 20 per cent off (almost) everything. If you’re looking to inject some sparkle into your outfits, this bracelet is the perfect pick – it’s a timeless piece you’ll enjoy wearing for years to come, making it a great investment. If you don’t tend to wear silver, it’s also available in rose gold (was £130, now £104, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

Virgin Media has kicked off its Black Friday sale with a bang, making it the perfect time to upgrade your internet package. With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households that like to stream, game and download content fast. New subscribers will also receive a free Virgin Media Stream box, which brings together your favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines , you can trust that this makes a “decent cup of coffee”, according to our tester. They added that this “swish-looking kit takes all the guesswork out of making any drinks, thanks to the clever barcode system” because each of the vertuoline pods is “recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water to coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button”. Besides making barista-quality brew easy, it currently has £81 off in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale .

Buy now

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £139.99, Very.co.uk

At Very, there’s £78 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there are two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool. Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Buy now

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best blanket hoodies , we found this oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Our writer’s only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, but now you can save 35 per cent for Cyber Monday. If you’re not sure about the grey colour, check out our Oodie guide for our pick of the best deals.

Buy now

Monica Vinader Deia gemstone ring: Was £75, now £52.50, Monicavinader.com

Monica Vinader has kicked off its sale by offering 30 per cent off everything, which is a very impressive discount, particularly owing to the sale’s proximity to Christmas. If you’re looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one, this design featured in our review of the best rings , with our writer noting that they were “instantly smitten with the contrasting effect of the sterling silver and turquoise and sea-green-hued gemstone”. For more deals, make a beeline to our Cyber Monday fashion and jewellery guide .

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can secure your home for less, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up, while the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Buy now

Sonos one: Was £199, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best Sonos speakers , The Independent ’s technology editor Andrew Griffin noted that “it’s the favourite for a reason”. It “offers an introduction to the best of Sonos: very smart, very good sound for its size and price, and the ability to link up not just with the world of music streaming but also with the rest of the speakers in your house”, Griffin noted. “It’s the best place to start, and likely to be the best addition to any existing system.” This rare discount reduces it to less than £150.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole soup pot: Was £270, now £162, Johnlewis.com

When it comes to cookware, few brands rival Le Creuset, The only downside is the brand comes with a sizeable price tag, which is why we’re so pleased to share the news that John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of this design by 40 per cent. The brand’s cast iron oval casserole dish (£275, Lecreuset.co.uk ) took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes , with our tester praising the large handles for making it a dream for moving it “from oven to table without struggling and a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture”. This 26cm pot has a sizeable 4.1l capacity, and it’s an essential for soup season. For more Le Creuset Black Friday deals , our dedicated guide has everything you could need and more.

Buy now

DeWalt DCD796P2-GB 18V brushless cordless combi drill: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Screwfix.com

A big name in the construction world, DeWalt is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills . The DeWalt DCD791D2 compact drill driver (£299, Amazon.co.uk ) is fairly similar, and our writer noted that “when working with wood the DeWalt was superb and never got jammed when drilling, while the power enabled fast drilling and driving while retaining plenty of control so we never felt the tool was getting away from us.” As for this exact model, it’s noted as being ultra-compact, and it has 15 torque positions for consistent driving into a variety of materials.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Okay, there’s nothing particularly riveting about upgradeable storage but if you’re planning to load up your Nintendo Switch with some beefy games, the 32GB that comes built in just won’t cut the mustard. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal to be had with this 63 per cent saving on a 128GB memory card, which will give your Nintendo console ample room for your games to live on.

The Nintendo-branded memory card is just that, designed to work with your favourite handheld console. It’s able to transfer up to 100mb/s for faster loading of games, though it’s unconfirmed if the mushroom logo affects performance.

Buy now

Sky glass: £36 a month, £11 up front for 24/48 months, Sky.com

If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Cyber Monday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription, as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers. In our review of the set , our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet”, with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime . The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month, with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model. For more discounts from the tech giant, read our guide to the best Sky deals .

Find out more now

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £527.52, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Cyber Monday mattress deals are some of the best. And, luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma has lots of deals right now. This mattress is currently reduced by 48 per cent, which is quite something, considering it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses . The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Shark vacuum cleaner is an Amazon exclusive and features multiple uniquely designed components to ensure you get the most efficient clean every time. From anti-hair-wrap technology that prevents hair from getting stuck in the vacuum to different modes for carpet and hard floor and an LED light to spot any pesky, hidden dirt, this vacuum is extremely versatile.

A single charge lasts for up to 40 minutes at a time and the removable battery can be charged with ease, plus, it can be changed to a handheld model for cleaning cars, crevices, and other high-up, hard to reach areas. With a free, five-year guarantee and a saving of £140, this Shark vacuum cleaner is worth snapping up this Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Kenwood K20MS21 microwave: Was £160, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

There’s an impressive £60 off this Kenwood microwave in the Currys Cyber Monday sale , taking the price down to £99.99. Finished in black with a silver handle, this is a more-compact microwave, with a 20l capacity, six automatic cooking modes, a 24.5cm-diameter turntable, and 800W of power.

Buy now

Ooni Koda 12 pizza oven: Was £299, now £239.20, Ooni.com

Taking the top spot in our review of the best outdoor pizza ovens , Ooni is a reliable brand that’s most definitely worth your dough. Our tester praised it for having a “foolproof design” that “makes it almost impossible not to produce wonderfully tasty pizza”. It was also praised for being portable, so “no where’s out of bounds for a pizza party”. Prepare for summer by investing in this during Cyber Monday.

Buy now

M&S snow globe gin: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

High-street stalwart M&S has taken part in Black Friday weekend this year, with a huge range of offers across the board. But if there’s one thing in particular that caught our eye, it’s that its popular snow globe gin has been reduced to £10 for a bottle. The two flavours included are the clementine gin liqueur and sugar plum, with 20 per cent alcohol and edible 23-karat gold leaf, all sealed in with a cork stopper. For all this and more head to M&S for its Cyber Monday sale .

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder UCS set: Was £210, now £140, Argos.com

Channel your inner Jedi and build your own version of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope . This detailed model, which includes 1,890 pieces, is part of the ultimate collector series and features authentic details, such as a cockpit windscreen, a turbine engine with its cover missing and exposure of inner details of the vehicle. It also includes Luke Skywalker, complete with lightsaber and electro-binoculars, as well as C-3PO minifugures. Saving a third on the price, this Argos exclusive deal is one to snap up fast.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro super bundle: £71.95 per month with double data, Virginmedia.com

Scoop up everything new from Apple with this deal from Virgin Media. The provider is offering up a discount on its iPhone 14 pro “super bundle”, which comes with the latest iPhone, the latest Apple Watch SE, the latest AirPods pro and the latest iPad air. That means you get a set of Apple tech for £71.95 per month, for 36 months, with nothing to pay up front.

For that monthly cost, you get 4GB of data (doubled from 2GB), but pay an extra £2 per month and you’ll have 20GB of data to play with. While you aren’t saving any money on the devices themselves, you’re essentially paying just £7 for 4GB of data. To put that into context, Virgin Media usually charges £8 per month for 3GB of data.

“The iPhone 14 pro is a powerful, beautiful smartphone, with great safety protections and dazzling visual features,” our writer wrote in their review of the handset . “At a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade, offering slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

What are the best Cyber Monday supermarket deals?

While the likes of Amazon , Very , Apple , Argos , Boots , Currys and John Lewis & Partners are all go-to destinations for Cyber Monday, you’ll find plenty more stellar savings courtesy of supermarkets to fill your trolleys with. From Aldi and Asda to Tesco , M&S , Morrisons , Sainsburys and Lidl , online and in-store aisles are packed with savings across tech, beauty, food, clothes and more.

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place the on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple , Dyson , Nintendo , Sky , Virgin Media , Gymshark , Pandora , Our Place and more.

Black Friday 2022 in the UK was on 25 November but it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are a number of different explanations as to why the sale event after Thanksgiving was coined Black Friday.

One explanation is that the term was used in the Sixties by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the chaos that ensued when tourists descended on the city for Christmas shopping and the annual Army-Navy football match. This proved a nightmare for the police who had to deal with issues such as shoplifting and accidents.

Another theory is that brands and retailers were typically in the red or at a financial loss until the day after Thanksgiving when sales meant they moved into the black or were in profit.

Now Black Friday is of course synonymous with huge discounts and deals across the board, and it’s the biggest and best shopping event of the year.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will thereforebe held today (28 November). It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain across tech , coffee machines , air fryers , gaming , TVs and laptops .

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Black Friday was hosted online and in-store, while Cyber Monday used to be exclusively an online shopping event. But now, this isn’t the case, so there’s not much difference between the two events.

In terms of the difference in deals, some of the best discounts on big-ticket items may sell out before Cyber Monday. But, this isn’t always the case.

Will the Royal Mail strike affect Cyber Monday deliveries?

Due to an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, Royal Mail workers will strike throughout November. Unfortunately for shoppers, that means there could be a delay in deliveries during the sale event.

Workers announced they will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday . The exact dates are Thursday 24 November, Friday 25 November (Black Friday) and Monday 28 November (Cyber Monday).

The best Cyber Monday 2022 shopping tips

Owing to being the best and biggest shopping event of the year, it can feel overwhelming trying to navigate the discounts on offer. To help ensure you make the most of the best Cyber Monday deals, our crack team of deal hunters will be on hand, as always.

Throughout the shopping bonanza, we’ll be reporting on all the news and intel, and have even got our liveblog running, where you’ll find minute-by-minute updates on all the best deals.

How to avoid Black Friday scams and fraud

Shopping during Cyber Monday can be exciting, however, figures released by National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that last year, consumers were scammed out of £15.3 million during the sale bonanza and Christmas shopping period (November 2021 to January 2022) – with an average loss of £1,000 per person.

As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers . They recommend setting up a two-step verification on accounts and use random-word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts.

Similarly, it’s important to research online retailers and read reviews for sites you haven’t used before. Within the IndyBest Cyber Monday guides , we will only be showcasing the best deals from reputable brands and retailers.

Finally, the NCSC recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders. As a final bit of advice, whenever you pay, look for the closed padlock in the web address bar, which means that your connection is secure.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Cyber Monday deals – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less