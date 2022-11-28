ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more

By Steve Hogarty
 1 day ago

If you’re in the market for a cheap TV, Cyber Monday is a good time to spot a deal. Top brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung are cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because the entire Black Friday weekend has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.

That’s why we’re sieving through the Cyber Monday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve tested and can recommend. A cornerstone of the Cyber Monday sales bonanza, televisions are heavily discounted throughout the shopping event, with screens of all sizes from brands such as Samsung, Sony and LG all having their prices cut.

We’ve organised our Cyber Monday TV deals by screen size, to make it easier to find a telly that fits in your living space. If you see a TV deal you like the look of in a different size, it’s worth clicking through and seeing if a similar discount is available on the size you want. Televisions are measured diagonally, from one corner to another. Always measure up your space before you buy. You can return a TV that doesn’t fit, but it’s what we in the business call “a giant faff”.

And don’t forget, Cyber Monday isn’t just about televisions. The sales event sees discounts on laptops , gaming , tech , mattresses , home and kitchen appliances , beauty products , fashion and much more. As always, the IndyBest team is bringing you the very latest news on the best Cyber Monday deals we spot, including money off Amazon and Apple devices , cordless vacuum cleaners and energy efficient appliances like air fryers and heated clothes airers too.

Read more: The best Cyber Monday UK deals

Best 32in TV Cyber Monday deals

Samsung 32in Q50A QLED HDR Smart TV (2021): Was £399, now £349, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyCpN_0jPLIJwL00

The 32in Q50A is a 1080p television (also called Full HD), which is plenty of resolution for a television of this compact size. At £349 it’s probably the best 32in TV you’ll find this Cyber Monday and uses QLED technology for deep contrast and rich, vibrant colours. Other TVs in this size range tend to use the older LCD display technology, which looks flatter and duller. Samsung also has one of the most intuitive user interfaces and an app selection that includes every popular streaming platform.

Buy now

Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32-inch, HD ready, Freeview Play, smart TV: Was £189, now £169, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRuAK_0jPLIJwL00

While there's only a small saving on this Toshiba TV, every little helps. Ideal for smaller living rooms, this telly has a micro dimming feature which will automatically adapt the picture depending on the light in the room. It also promises high-quality visuals, has built-in Alex for voice control and Dolby Audio Processing for better audio. There's certainly bigger savings to be had on bigger sets, but if you're not looking for all the bells and whistles then it's still a discount worth noting.

Buy now

Hisense 32A4EGTUK HD smart TV: Was £159, now £145, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUpEJ_0jPLIJwL00

There’s only a small £10 saving on this 32in Hisense TV, but it’s one of the cheapest deals you’ll find this Cyber Monday. It has basic specs and a 720p resolution display (that’s less than full HD, nevermind 4K) but offers decent enough picture quality on a budget. Compatible with a decent selection of streaming apps – the TV runs on the Vidaa OS – it makes a great TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

Buy now

Best 43in TV Cyber Monday deals

Samsung UE43BU8500KXXU 43 inch, Crystal 4K Ultra HD HDR, smart TV: Was £459, now £399, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FwhB_0jPLIJwL00

Get cosy and snuggle up with a good film or your favourite show on this 43in Samsung smart TV. It’s super thin so should be perfect for mounting on the wall without looking bulky, and its virtual 3D surround sound aims to create an immersive, cinematic effect without the need for extra speakers. It also boasts a number of built-in voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, so you don’t even need the remote to change the channel, volume or search a streaming platform.

Buy now

Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuPxI_0jPLIJwL00

You honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not decent ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich IMAX-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.

Buy now

Best 48in TV Cyber Monday deals

LG C2 48in 4K OLED smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £899, Sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLBTN_0jPLIJwL00

Launched earlier this year, the LG C2 is one of our favourite TVs and offers the best picture quality you’ll find in the 48in and below category. This is a vivid 4K set with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos sound. Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers will appreciate the silky-smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate and 0.1ms response time, while the self-lit OLED pixels and image processing allow for a rich contrast between dark and light parts of the scene.

Buy now

Best 50in TV Cyber Monday deals

Philips 50in smart TV 4K UHD OLED television: Was £679, now £549, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiRzt_0jPLIJwL00

This 4K OLED television from Philips has £130 off at Currys until Friday. That’s a decent saving on an already cheap 50in set with cinematic Dolby vision and sound system. Like lots of Philips TVs, it comes with ambilight technology, a flashy setup that uses LED backlights to illuminate the wall with the same colours you’re seeing on screen. It’s a weirdly immersive effect, especially when watching movies in the dark.

Buy now

Best 55in TV Cyber Monday deals

Sony Bravia XR55A80J: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsbIo_0jPLIJwL00

The top TV deal we’ve spotted ahead of Cyber Monday is on this Sony Bravia XR55A80J. It’s an excellent 55in 4K OLED screen and features the Google TV interface, Dolby Atmos sound and Sony’s “acoustic surface audio technology”, which turns the entire screen into a speaker. We’d still recommend a separate soundbar if you can get one. The TV is down to £999 from £1,399 in the Cyber Monday sale.

Buy now

LG 55UQ7500 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £429, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRwq0_0jPLIJwL00

Here’s a £70 saving on a 55in smart TV from LG, one of the most highly reviewed TV brands you’ll find. This model strikes the perfect balance between picture quality and affordability, and it was already one of our most recommended buys before the discount. LCD panels might lack the rich contrast of more-expensive TVs in the range, but the suite of streaming apps, the smooth interface, the built-in FreeView and effortless connectivity make this a great choice for pretty much every living room.

Buy now

TCL 55CF630K 55in 4K smart TV: Was £429, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hesq_0jPLIJwL00

If you’re looking for a big-screen TV on a budget, this is a good option from TCL. It’s a 55in QLED television with a 4K resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos. There’s also a gaming mode, wifi for all of your favourite streaming apps, and voice control with support for Amazon Alexa.

Buy now

Samsung 55in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjF7w_0jPLIJwL00

This deal saves £300 on a 55in 4K smart TV from Samsung. Reduced from £799 to £499, this current-generation Samsung screen was new for 2022 and features integration with the company’s SmartThings smart home system, plus it comes with a solar-powered remote that never needs new batteries.

Buy now

Best 65in TV Cyber Monday deals

LG OLED 65in A2 smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,299, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OCMn_0jPLIJwL00

This is a great price for an OLED TV of this size, especially one launched in 2022. The OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting rather than a flat backlight to produce unbeatable contrast and colour reproduction compared to a standard LCD or LED screen. In dark rooms the effect is especially noticeable, making this set ideal for cinema viewing at home.

Buy now

Samsung 65in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £1,099, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO1gr_0jPLIJwL00

This Samsung TV currently has an impressive 36 per cent discount, saving you more than £400. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Buy now

Best 85in TV Cyber Monday deals

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J: Was £2,999, now £2,005.70, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ah0E9_0jPLIJwL00

This massive Sony Bravia TV has an 85in display with 4K resolution and Dolby vision compatibility. It’s from 2021 and runs the Google TV operating system, which provides access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime TV and YouTube. There’s also Dolby atmos compatibility and the 100Hz refresh rate is perfect for gamers, thanks to the smoother motion it creates.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Back when Black Friday was an entirely offline affair, with shops opening their doors to crowds of eager shoppers at the stroke of midnight, Cyber Monday was the online equivalent.

Now, though, while retailers sometimes change the name of their sale when the new week begins, Cyber Monday is essentially more of the same. You might see some unique deals that day, but there’s every chance some deals will continue right across the weekend and into the Monday, which for this year is 28 November.

