ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chef hopes to tantalise tastebuds of cancer patients with cost-efficient recipes

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TtNn_0jPLIHAt00

A chef has created a free cookbook to help people with cancer, who often lose their sense of taste, amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Ryan Riley – who co-founded Life Kitchen, a not-for-profit cookery school for cancer patients, with Kimberley Duke – has teamed up with the charity Big C to release Essential Flavour.

The 29-year-old, who splits his time between Sunderland and London , told the PA news agency that he wanted to make the book, which contains 15 recipes, after hearing how increasing costs have affected people with cancer.

“I work with people living with cancer every single day, even before I started the book,” he said.

“When I’ve been speaking to people, they’ve all been telling me how necessary this is and how wonderful it is to get it so cheap because times are hard and things are going to get worse.

“I mean, I’m 29 and I run Life Kitchen and I live a relatively OK life and even I struggle and worry about what we’re going to do next and how we’re going to pay for things.

“So, if you’re not working and you’re ill, imagine how scary it is.”

Mr Riley has worked with Professor Barry Smith, from the University of London, who founded The Centre for the Study of the Senses, for around five years.

“He has taught us about how our senses work and about how we can use certain ingredients to enhance our palate,” he said.

He said ingredients such as miso enhance savouriness and he has used it in numerous dishes, including his “favourite” recipe – a sandwich which consists of breaded fried chicken with sage and onion stuffing and a miso spring onion mayonnaise.

“And I can’t believe that it costs £1.02 a portion,” he added.

Other dishes in the book include a miso banana crumble, Swedish style meatballs, and spicy bean quesadillas.

He added that he wanted the recipes to feel accessible and “every step of the way, we thought ‘Can we change this? Can we adapt this to make it cheaper?'”

He also spoke about the origins of Life Kitchen, explaining that it was set up after he witnessed the impact of small cell lung cancer on his mother, Krista – especially her sense of taste – who died at the age of 47.

“It was obviously a really difficult time for us all, but the real difficulty was that she was suffering really badly from this cancer so had to have so much treatment.” he said.

“She lost her hair, her eyebrows and also her sense of taste.

“This happens to a lot of cancer patients and no=one really talks about it either. People kind of feel like it’s a less important side-effect, and in many ways it is, but of course it affects quality of life.”

Mr Riley added that his mother had got to a point where she tried to “make all these memories of pubs and restaurants and she was sitting there disconnected from it – because it you can’t taste and enjoy the food, then it becomes a really depressing time”.

“It really kind of stuck with me that she had this problem and it just kept occurring to me that there was probably something I could do, and Life Kitchen was born out of that a few years later.”

Chris Johnson has visited Life Kitchen on various occasions and has benefited from the recipes, particularly because his senses of smell and taste have been affected by cancer.

In 2019, he found out that he had a GIST, which is similar to a tumour, in his small bowel, that has since spread to his liver.

The 43-year-old surveyor, from Sunderland, told PA: “One thing that affects me, and affects a lot of people with cancer, is energy levels and concentration.

“I’ve tried to find things to do to keep me interested and give me something to do, and cooking has been one of them for the last couple of years.

“Having the recipes has really boosted my cooking ability.”

He added that he noticed a change in his smell and taste over the last year.

“I get nosebleeds from my medication, so I’ve constantly got a bunged-up nose,” he said.

“I’m on immunotherapy so I constantly get colds, so basically my tastebuds are shot and sometimes I just need really strong flavours.”

Life Kitchen has helped Mr Johnson, who “has always done the family cooking and been interested in food” to make recipes, which allow him to experience the pleasure of eating and different flavours.

Mr Riley introduced Mr Johnson to his miso recipes and and seemingly won him over.

“Ryan introduced me to miso paste – he uses it quite a bit – and I had not heard of it before, but I tried a dish with miso, cream, white chocolate and a load of frozen fruit and it was just absolutely sublime,” he said.

“I got to try the fried chicken recipe too and it was really good.”

There isn't the support out there for people living with cancer. Unfortunately, you have to be quite far down the line to get financial support from the Government

Chris Johnson

Speaking about the book, Mr Johnson said it is “fantastic” but also a “crucial” resource for those with cancer.

“Being able to manage how much we spend on food and how to cook effectively and avoid waste are important,” he said.

“I’ve managed to scrape along for a couple of years working, but, looking forward, I’m going to have to find other things to do because the costs of running the house are going up.

“There isn’t the support out there for people living with cancer. Unfortunately, you have to be quite far down the line to get financial support from the Government.”

He added that he has been “lucky” to have a supportive employer, but “even with all the help I’ve had, the cost of living is getting out of control”.

A free paper copy of Essential Flavour can be pre-ordered from November 28, with 5,000 to be released on December 5. A £3 post and packaging fee applies.

A free online copy can also be downloaded from December 7 at https://lifekitchen.co.uk/  or https://www.big-c.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in childhood local store he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session. In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.Continuing...
HONOLULU, HI
thebrag.com

A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misleading labels

A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misinformation on the labels – here’s how to know whether your product is safe. The Therapeutic Goods Administration announced last week that a batch of Vicks VapoRub Xtra Strong has been recalled after discovering that the bottles had been labelled incorrectly.
uproarcsu.com

Recipes for Fall

Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
The Independent

Roast dinners could contain hundreds of thousands of microplastic shards

Enjoying just one roast dinner could result in a person ingesting 230,000 pieces of microplastic, according to a new study.Researchers said eating a roast dinner – or a similar meal – every day would equate to eating two plastic bags each year.The research by the University of Portsmouth, in partnership with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, claims to show that plastic packaging is a major route for microplastics – plastics that are smaller than 5mm in size – getting into our bodies.GMB reporter Michelle Morrison cooked two separate roast dinners at home with the same ingredients - chicken, potatoes, carrots,...
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Spatchcocked Thanksgiving Turkey

If you haven’t prepared your Thanksgiving turkey this way, you are in for a treat. I love preparing the turkey this way because not only can I roast it in my oven, I can also grill in on the grill. Use any kind of seasoning you like and enjoy a delicious turkey for the holidays.
cohaitungchi.com

The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Parade

The 11 Best Healthy Canned and Boxed Soups, According to Nutritionists

As the temperatures drop, many of us turn to a hot bowl of soup as our go-to comfort food. Soup can be nourishing and delicious, but if you lack the time, energy or kitchen skills to make a batch of homemade soup from scratch, you can select from a wide array of canned varieties. To maintain a healthy diet, choose your soup carefully.
Beth Averill

Paper snowman craft for preschoolers

Inside:3D Paper Snowman Craft for PreschoolersLearn how to make a seriously adorable little three dimensional snowman out of things you have around the house right now. It's finally beginning to feel a lot like winter, and I am HERE FOR IT.
disruptmagazine.com

List of Foods that You Can Eat in the Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean meals are nutritious and delicious and can help improve heart health, brain function, and regulation of blood sugar levels. The dietary plan is one of the best heart-healthy eating meal plans. A Mediterranean diet includes foods rich in fiber and complex carbohydrates, low in saturated fat, cholesterol-free or low...
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY

Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Upworthy

Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
docwirenews.com

Eating More Flavonols May Slow Memory Loss in Older Adults

The findings of a new study suggest that eating more flavonols, antioxidants found in many fruits, vegetables, wines, and cheese, may slow cognitive decline in older people. The results were published in Neurology. Previous studies have assessed the link between cognition and flavonoids, bioactives found in foods that are known...
The Independent

Interior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space

An interior designer has shared simple tips to make decorating any space easier.Jordan Samson shares his design tips with his 64,600 TikTok followers, advising them on how to kit out their homes.In this clip, he explains that prospective designers “don’t need amazing Photoshop skills” to visualise how best to decorate a room, instead suggesting other easy ways to ensure a vision comes together.“Clearance and scale issues are the most common design mistake,” he reveals.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Kitchn

Holiday Magic Bars

This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy