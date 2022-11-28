ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Luis Enrique remembers late daughter after World Cup draw

By Tales Azzoni
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oco79_0jPLIBsX00

Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a “special day” after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup on Sunday.

But it had nothing to do with soccer.

Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer.

“It was a special day for me and my family," Luis Enrique said. “Obviously we don’t have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act in each situation that we experience.”

Luis Enrique had earlier posted a video on Instagram in which he said that “not only we play against Germany today, but Xanita would have turned 13.” He wished her “a good day" wherever she was right now.

“This is how life works,” he said after the match. “It’s not only about beautiful things and finding happiness, it's about knowing how to manage these moments.”

The 52-year-old Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player and coach, is participating in his first World Cup as Spain’s manager. He left the national team after finding out about his daughter’s cancer, returning some time later.

Spain will advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar if it avoids defeat against Japan in its final group-stage match on Thursday.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner & Mom Ivanka Trump Coordinate at FIFA World Cup in Black & White Outfits

Arabella Kushner attended the FIFA Qatar World Cup games with her family. The eldest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner joined her parents and two brothers, Joseph and Theodore Kushner, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. On Sunday, Trump took to Instagram to share several photos from their trip. “3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!” Trump wrote under the shot along with three soccer emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Arabella looked adorable in the collection of images. The 11-year-old coordinated her...
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

England XI vs Senegal: Our writers pick starting line-up for World Cup last 16 tie

England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under...
The Independent

World Cup latest: USA midfielder Christian Pulisic suffers pelvic injury scoring winner against Iran

USA footballer Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic injury as he scored the winning goal in his team’s 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, 29 November.The midfielder was taken to hospital for scans after being substituted at half time following his 38th-minute goal.“Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” the team said in a statement.Pulisic’s diagnosis has prompted concerns for his chances of appearing in the Americans’ game against the Netherlands on Saturday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day eightWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World CupWorld Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans party after cruising to victory against Wales
The Independent

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic says Canada’s John Herdman must ‘learn things’ after skipping handshake

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic told Canada counterpart John Herdman he has “to learn some things” after claiming the pair did not shake hands after their World Cup finals clash.Dalic saw his side come back from Alphonso Davies’ early strike – the Canadians’ first goal at the men’s finals tournament – to win the Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium 4-1 on Sunday.Before the match, the Croatia head coach had urged his opposite number to show some respect after Herdman told his players to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in industrial language.Herdman revealed he told his players “go...
The Independent

‘Whole new level of grief’ for family as double murder probe launched over Britons missing in Costa del Sol

The relative of a father and son who went missing on Spain’s Costa Del Sol three years ago has described a “whole new level of grief” as British police launched a double murder investigation into their disappearance.Danny and Liam Poole – aged 46 and 22 – vanished in Estepona in April 2019 after reportedly flying from Gatwick to Malaga with £20,000 in their luggage, and some of their relatives fear they may have fallen victim to a drug deal which turned sour.The Superior Court of Andalucia previously told The Sun that the case had been closed in September 2019 due...
The Independent

Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said. According to the MarineTraffic website which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas Monday. Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands. Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain’s El País newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship’s rudder. He had also departed from Lagos. Read More Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreatScotland can’t hold second Scottish independence referendum - live
Yardbarker

Crown Princess of Spain has supposed crush on Barcelona starlet Gavi

Gavi has been winning the hearts of many Barcelona and Spain fans for just over a year, since he made the jump to senior football, not least those of the royal family in Spain. Diario AS say that Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the minute midfielder....
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy