ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Free sim cards for Big Issue vendors

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ymE6_0jPLHkXd00

Big Issue vendors are to be given free sim cards and data vouchers to help them cope with the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Virgin Media O2 announced it will be working with the Big Issue Group to support all the magazine’s vendors.

Last year, O2 gave more than 200 Big vendors free data plans, enabling them to take contactless payments, providing vital support at a time when half of magazine sales are via contactless.

This year the company will be offering monthly data to the magazine’s entire network of vendors.

On average, vendors who use contactless make 35% more than those who do not.

By extending this opportunity out to all Big Issue vendors, it will enable and empower them to boost their sales through cashless payments at this vital time of year, as well as being able to access essential online services

Russell Blackman, Big Issue

Stevie Paterson, from Edinburgh , one of the Big Issue vendors given O2 data last year, said: “The O2 sim was really important to me. It meant I could set myself up on Zettle to accept contactless payments – now, it’s how I sell about half my magazines.”

Big Issue vendor Darren Brown, from Middlesbrough , who was also part of last year’s data rollout, said: “I’ve never been a technology person, but they showed me how to use it and access the internet.

“If a customer is looking for somewhere, I help them with the maps on my phone, and I’ve even had my supermarket shopping delivered.”

Russell Blackman, Big Issue’s managing director of commercial, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our invaluable work with Virgin Media O2, following its successful launch last year.

“By extending this opportunity out to all Big Issue vendors, it will enable and empower them to boost their sales through cashless payments at this vital time of year, as well as being able to access essential online services.

“As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, support for those who might otherwise struggle to connect is vital.”

We know from the success of last year that this connectivity is crucial to facilitating mobile payments in an increasingly cashless society

Gareth Turpin, Virgin Media O2

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “This year we wanted our Christmas campaign to not only help raise awareness of the support available via the National Databank, but to get data into the hands of those facing an unconnected Christmas.

“As part of this, we’re proud to be partnering with the Big Issue for the second year in a row to offer all vendors access to free mobile data each month.

“We know from the success of last year that this connectivity is crucial to facilitating mobile payments in an increasingly cashless society as well as helping vendors to stay connected to loved ones and get access to key services.”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Android Authority

Is your Android phone showing a "No SIM card" error? Here's what to do

Get back your network connection quickly. You need a SIM card to make phone calls, send and receive text messages, and connect to the Internet while out and about. Unfortunately, the network connection can fail on your phone because of hardware and software issues. If you see a “No SIM card” error on your Android phone, here’s what you can do to fix it.
aiexpress.io

What is a Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot?

A conveyable Wi-Fi hotspot works like a router by routing a mobile community to your telephone or pc. As soon as activated, you should use the web on the units related. Most mobile telephones have a scorching spot you could activate for a price or you should purchase one individually.
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Android Authority

How to create and send an invoice on PayPal

Your accountant will thank you. You’d be hard-pressed to find an online store that doesn’t accept PayPal. In the world of e-commerce transactions, PayPal is still the reigning champion, despite having been around a long time and with the emergence of wannabe competitors snipping at their heels. It’s easy to set up an account, you can apply for a debit card, and collecting payments is easy. Sending money is also straightforward, and the fees are reasonable enough. But business owners can take advantage of an additional service, which is sending out invoices to customers. Here’s how to create and send an invoice on PayPal.
The Independent

The 114 HSBC branches due to close next year

HSBC has said it is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year.Here is a list of all sites due for closure and when they will shut.Blandford Forum – April 18Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18Abergavenny – April 18Cromer – April 18St Ives – April 18St Austell – April 18Bristol Downend – April 25Leominster – April 25Market Bosworth – April 25Alton – April 25Shaftesbury – April 25Wilmslow – May 2Whitley Bay – May 2Coleraine – May 2Bideford – May 2Gainsborough – May 2Launceston – May 2Arnold – May 9Didcot – May 9Brecon – May 9Minehead – May 9Dover –...
Android Headlines

Bullitt Group & MediaTek to launch a satellite messaging smartphone

Bullitt Group and MediaTek have entered in a partnership to launch a satellite-to-mobile messaging smartphone. It is coming in the first quarter of 2023. According to the British smartphone manufacturer, the satellite service on this smartphone isn’t like any currently available. The coming device will be the first to make use of MediaTek’s 3GPP NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) chipset.
Android Authority

You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide

No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
HackerNoon

How to Be Careful When Sharing WiFi Password With QR Code

Nowadays, sharing WIFI passwords with a guest is easy. Just share the QR code from your phone with your guest. He/she can point their camera to the QR image, and voila !!! We are connected. There is a common mistake we make that can lead to dire consequences in extreme...
The Independent

Ofgem promises big investment but frozen bills as it sets out local grid plans

The companies that operate Britain’s local electricity networks will have to become leaner while investing to make the grid greener, Ofgem said as it promised it will force them to shell out despite not allowing them to charge more for their services.The regulator said the local operators of the grid will have to reduce their operating costs and tap into their profits to deliver one of the biggest transformations of the country’s energy systems for decades.The businesses include UK Power Networks in the South East of England and SP Energy Networks in southern Scotland, among several others.They will need to...
The Independent

HSBC could lose 100 staff in new round of branch closures

HSBC has said that around 100 staff could leave the bank as a result of plans to axe 114 UK branches from April next year.The bank said it has seen a substantial decline in customers coming into its branches over the last five years, but especially since the pandemic.Some of the branches closing are currently serving fewer that 250 customers a week, it said.The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategyJackie Uhi, HSBC UK's managing director of...
Android Police

How to tether your 4G connection to your router using your Samsung Galaxy

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Our internet connections are so embedded in our daily lives that we can forget they exist. That is, until we lose connectivity. A stable connection ensures you can work from home seamlessly, stream music or videos, and control your smart home devices when you're away. A reliable router is essential to get the most out of your connection, especially if you have many devices that need to connect to the internet. However, a router is only as good as the connection it's given, meaning that if there's a service disruption on your line, your router won't be able to do much, at least in theory.
TechRadar

Over a thousand Docker container images found hiding malicious content

Over a thousand container images hosted on the popular database repository Docker Hub are malicious, putting users at risk of cyberattack, experts have warned. According to a report from Sysdig, the images contained nefarious assets such as cryptominers, backdoors, and DNS hijackers. Container images are essentially templates for creating applications...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy