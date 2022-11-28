Argos Cyber Monday sale 2022: Best deals on air fryers, TVs, heaters and more

Cyber Monday is here, and it’s the final day of the biggest sales event of the year, which has been serving up some cracking deals so far. We’ve seen the likes of TVs , laptops , gaming and tech , mattresses , home appliances beauty , fashion and toys discounted, and our expert shopping team has spotted reduced air fryers , dehumidifiers , smartwatches, power tools and more.

Whether you’re looking for a larger item with a more purse-friendly price or fancy finding a sale surprise, we’re here to bring you all the best Cyber Monday deals from retailers, including Boots , Amazon , John Lewis , lookfantastic , Currys and The White Company .

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Argos is known for delivering amazing savings, and the ever-popular shop launched a whole load of discounts early this year, featuring the likes of homeware brands Ninja , Shark , Nintendo and Dyson , to name a few.

You might be looking for new hair straighteners , AirPods, a vacuum cleaner , or some gaming gear, all of which one-stop-shop Argos sells. So now is the time to seek out reductions across investment buys and everyday essentials, and get a head start on your Christmas shopping too.

To help you score a saving, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals to shop before this sales bonanza ends, from a hair dryer and coffee machine to Lego sets and cordless vacuums .

The best Argos Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £63, now £30, Argos.co.uk

We put this TikTok-famous Dyson dupe to the test last year, and it earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes too. According to our tester, the heat and styling were “spot on”. They said the bristles “glided through our hair and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”. It’s a worthy investment for easy styling at home at only £30.

Dyson V12 detect slim absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £530, now £400, Argos.co.uk

Dyson is undoubtedly king of the vacuum cleaner, and at Argos you can find a huge £130 saving on the V12 cordless model. Weighing just 2.2kg it’s a lightweight model but is certainly still powerful and can suction up everything from microscopic dust to large debris.It comes with two cleaner heads, including one which illuminates the floor so you never miss a spot, and a detangling motorbar which automatically clears the brush roll of tangled pet hair. Suitable for most floor types, you’ll also receive four cleaning tools; a hair screw tool for extra long hair, a combination and a crevice tool for reaching into tight spaces and tricky corners, and a reach-under tool for vacuuming under low furniture.

Tower T17079 3l air fryer: Was £50, now £30, Argos.co.uk

Another model from this brand secured a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers , and it’s safe to say Tower is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to these kitchen appliances. This one has a 3l cooking capacity, enough for about three or four portions, so it’s perfect for a small household. The bowl is removable for easy cleaning and dial controls help you set the temperature and timer. For only £30, it really is a bargain.

De'longhi Nescafe dolce gusto genio S pod coffee machine, anthracite: Was £80, now £30, Argos.co.uk

If you dream of frothy cappuccinos while working from home, but don’t really need the bells and whistles of the more expensive coffee machines on the market – consider this simple machine from De'longhi. Compatible with dolce gusto pods, it can make your morning brew in the size you want, whether that’s an espresso, cappuccino, latte, latte macchiato or other options within this machine’s repertoire. It also features a removable drip tray and dishwasher-safe parts for hassle-free cleaning. When we put this machine to the test, our reviewer liked that it was compact, portable and easy to use – and at less than half price, you really can’t go wrong.

Google S3 Pixel buds pro in-ear wireless earbuds – carbon: Was £179, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

Our tech writer Alex Lee was seriously impressed when reviewing Google’s Pixel buds pro, saying “it’s about two years too late, but Android and Pixel owners finally have a worthy option when it comes to wireless earbuds”. While still feeling some features were missing, he found these were “unbelievably comfortable, fit snugly and securely, wonderful to control and the active noise cancellation is one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of wireless earbuds”. Now, thanks to Argos, you can save £30 on a new pair as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale.

Lego City rocket launch centre Nasa-inspired space toy: Was £125, now £62, Argos.co.uk

If you’re buying for a space obsessed little one this Christmas, this Nasa-inspired set is the perfect option. The 1010-piece set includes a great range of realistic features, including a service vehicle, planet rover, and six minifigures, all of which work to encourage creative play. Better still, it’s currently half price.

Samsung Galaxy fit2 smart watch: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Argos.co.uk

This affordable fitness tracker is a lightweight, slimline design that can help you monitor your workouts, sleep and daily steps. Not only that its water-resistant, has a 21-day battery life, tracks your heart rate and can detail how many calories you’ve burnt.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount - since the game only launched a month ago, this is a decent deal, and the first Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal we saw ahead of this long sale weekend.

Still our favourite Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch OLED improves upon the original in every possible way. When we reviewed it in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for gamers , our tester said: “It features a larger 7in OLED screen, so you’ll notice that colours are more vivid, and blacks are darker when playing games in handheld mode. There’s a sturdier kickstand so it won’t fall over when you breathe on it, the speakers are slightly better and there’s now an ethernet port for more reliable online play.”

Samsung galaxy buds2 pro true wireless earbuds, white: Was £219, now £189, Argos.co.uk

Designed with an ergonomic fit, enhanced sound and an immersive music experience, Samsung’s galaxy buds2 boast active noise cancellation and connectivity with phones, tablets, laptops and more. The silicone earbuds come with a carry case, 18 hour battery life and a 70 minute charging time.

Bissell spot clean pet carpet cleaner: Was £150, now £95, Argos.co.uk

We love our furry friends, but they can be messy. But then in swoops Argos with a £55 discount on this pet carpet cleaner from Bissell. It claims to be up for the task at hand with its stain trapper tool and tough stain tool. Plus, its heatwave technology claims to rid carpet and rugs of spots and stains in no time. The water tank has 1.1l capacity when clean and 1.4l when dirty, and a safety cut out indicator will notify you when it’s full. Perfect for cleaning up after mucky pups.

Marshall acton II Bluetooth speaker: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

At just H 16cm x W 26cm x D 15cm, this is the smallest speaker from the amplifier range from Marshall, and will fit neatly onto many bookshelves or desktops. Despite its size, it still packs a punch, with two tweeters and a subwoofer, both individually powered by class D amps. Its Bluetooth connection has a range of up to 30ft, enabling you to connect with your smartphone or laptop. It also has aux in and is connectable to an iPhone, iPod and iPad.

Sony 75in KD75X85KU smart 4K freeview TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499, Argos.co.uk

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with Sony’s 75in smart TV, now reduced by £200 in the Argos Cyber Monday sale – plus, you’ll get a £200 Argos e-gift card with your purchase. Whether playing video games or streaming the latest blockbuster, the screen is enhanced with the brand’s widest colour palette and powerful audio, courtesy of Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Lego Disney ‘Encanto’ Antonio’s magical door set 43200: Was £18, now £12, Argos.co.uk

Who didn’t wish they could talk with animals when they were kids? Thanks to this Encanto set, your little one could soon be fulfilling that fantasy. This magical set features Antonio Madrigal’s magical door, with working lock and once open, you’ll find the magical jungle world that lies inside. It also includes two Lego Antonia and Mirabel micro doll figures, a jaguar, frog and other animals. At just £12 it would be a show-stopping stocking filler.

Samsung Galaxy book go 14in Snapdragon laptop: Was £499, now £449, Argos.co.uk

Touted as an ultra lightweight, super-slim design, this compact laptop is likely to be perfect for students or those commuting to work. As part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, you can enjoy all the benefits and connectivity you get on a Galaxy phone. The powerful processor is teamed with long battery life, to keep you powered up through long lectures or meetings.

Pro Fitness air and magnetic rowing machine: Was £369, now £219, Argos.co.uk

If you’re looking to elevate your home workout game for 2023, this Pro Fitness magnetic rower targets muscles in your abs, arms, legs and back with the magnetic resistance system being friction-free for smooth and quiet function. There’s also pivoting foot pedals to help you avoid slips and maintain balance, as well as wheels and a folding design, meaning it’s easy to use and store.

Samsung jet 90 pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £630, now £450, Argos.co.uk

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums , our tester said: “Gadget lovers will adore this sleek stick.” Making light work of your cleaning, the powerful vacuum claims to capture 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles. “Better yet, the bin itself is entirely washable, so you can keep your vacuum pristine, ideal for those who suffer with dust allergies,” our tester added. “We found it particularly effective on our hard floors, as it can speedily transform into a mini mop, with a spinning sweeper that gets right into every corner.”

Opti easy fold treadmill, was £510, now £340, Argos.co.uk

Still on that working from home flex? Trying to keep active when you’re slaving away at your desk all day? We’ve got just the thing. This easy-fold treadmill by Opti is perfect to keep in your bedroom or living room, so you can jump onto it whenever you get a moment (or try that working-while-walking trend, if you’re brave). The best part? There’s a whopping 30 per cent off, bringing the total down to £340 as a Cyber Monday treat.

Jabra elite 7 pro in-ear true wireless earbuds: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Argos.co.uk

These in-ear earbuds are perfect for your runs or commute as they’re totally wireless. But you don’t lose out on that noise cancellation that you get from over-ear headphones. These earbuds have adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC), so you can choose just how much of the world you want to block out. They’re also even smaller than the last edition, and have up to 30 hours of battery without charge. Oh, and there’s Alexa. And you can trust this brand – we previously gave its earbuds a glowing review here at IndyBest.

ReDo pop complete barking duck skateboard: Was £40, now £25, Argos.co.uk

Whether you can already do an Ollie or John Lewis’s Christmas advert left you feeling inspired, this Cyber Monday deal is a great opportunity to invest in a new board. This one has a wider shape, to increase control, and smooth wheels. Plus, with a maximum weight of 100kg, it’s suitable for both young and older skaters. The fun design included on the board gives it extra personality too.

Silentnight hotel collection pillow pair: Was £24, now £18, Argos.co.uk

Cyber Monday is an ideal opportunity to save cash on everyday items such as pillows, and this set of two has been reduced by 23 per cent. That takes the price down to £9 per pillow, and they are machine washable for added practicality too. Plus, the medium soft pillows are designed for those of us who sleep on our back. Non-allergenic, the hollow fibre polyester filling is encased in a 100 per cent microfibre cover.

While we’ve not tested this particular pair, we named a Silentnight pillow best overall in our best cooling pillows guide. Our tester noted the pillow has “shape flexibility” while noting the medium pillow works well “as part of a stack.”

What is Cyber Monday?

The final day of the Black Friday sale weekend is dubbed Cyber Monday, with the annual shopping extravaganza serving up discounts on everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion and toys . This year, Cyber Monday takes place today, Monday 28 November. Your final chance to bag a bargain in the run-up to Christmas, some of the biggest discounts are observed on Cyber Monday.

