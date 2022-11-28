ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak wants vaccine taskforce-style strategy to tackle NHS missions

By Sam Blewett
Rishi Sunak hopes a “blueprint” inspired by the coronavirus vaccine rollout will help tackle the NHS’s four “healthcare missions” of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction.

The Prime Minister has announced more than £113 million in funding for research into cutting-edge treatments and technologies with the aim of encouraging breakthroughs.

Each mission will be led by an independent expert, with each one being chosen by an expert panel including Dame Kate Bingham, who headed the vaccine taskforce.

Ministers believe tackling the key challenges could save the NHS and the economy billions, with obesity alone estimated to cost the health service £6.1 billion per year.

Mr Sunak said: “The NHS faces real pressures, which is why we are investing over £100 million in the technologies and medicines of the future to address some of the biggest public health challenges facing our country.

“It is hugely welcome too that the highly successful vaccine taskforce, which procured millions of life-saving vaccines in record time during the pandemic, will now become a blueprint for how we harness the best talent and expertise from around the world and drive investment in research and development.”

The Government hopes to follow the vaccine approach by harnessing the best research expertise, removing unwarranted bureaucracy and strengthening partnerships with businesses.

Mr Sunak, Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Business Secretary Grant Shapps will meet NHS leaders, global chief executives and key industry figures on Monday.

Research into mental health will get £40.2 million, addiction £30.5 million, cancer £22.5 million and obesity £20 million.

But the NHS is also struggling with staffing issues, with nurses preparing to strike over pay, long delays for appointments and ambulances, and a backlog in discharging patients.

The British Medical Association welcomed the “injection of funding” for research but warned it must be coupled with further investment in the NHS and in the welfare system.

Medical academic staff committee chairman Professor David Strain said: “Doctors are already struggling to pick up the pieces of a broken social safety net.

“A stronger social safety net, backed by well-funded public services, would save thousands from needing the NHS’s services at all.

“It is also clear that the Government needs to invest more in the NHS here and now. Despite the pressures in GP practices, hospitals and other healthcare settings, the autumn statement delivered another effective pay cut to the health service’s budget.

“This is impeding the NHS from getting on top of the backlog and providing treatment to patients who desperately need it, causing untold suffering across the country.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “It is welcome that NHS and life sciences leaders are being brought in to help fix the mess the Conservatives have made.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the “level of ambition for health research is long overdue”.

“But as health and care services prepare for one of the most difficult winters in memory, the Government needs to urgently demonstrate this level of ambition when it comes to GP appointments, ambulance delays, discharges to social care and hospital beds,” she added.

“Our health and care services are stretched to the brink of collapse after years of mismanagement by this Conservative Government.”

