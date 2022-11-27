ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uicflames.com

Flames Falter in MVC Opener to Missouri State

CHICAGO – The UIC men's basketball team jumped out to an early 11-2 run but were unable to maintain the momentum, falling to Missouri State, 66-51, in the program's first-ever conference games as members of the Missouri Valley Conference. Jalen Jackson scored a season-high 14 points on 50% shooting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

