wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season
After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Collider
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Cast Having Fun in Germany [Exclusive]
Last week, Pitch Perfect fans were treated to a fourth installment in the musical universe of a capella singers. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is a six-episode spin-off series that, as the title suggests, focuses on Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) and chronicles his participation in a music festival in Germany after one of his songs becomes a hit in the country. Now that the series is out, Peacock shared with Collider a behind-the-scenes clip in which the main cast talks about their experience during filming.
Collider
'Chucky': Don Mancini Teases the Possible Return of Lachlan Watson and Devon Sawa
USA Network and SYFY’s massive hit Chucky not only slayed viewership numbers with its second season but also boasted an impressively high kill count. And, with an army of Chuckys on the loose, no one was safe from their brutal wrath. The departure of two actors, in particular, has fans wondering if they’ll be back in the future, with Devon Sawa’s Father Bryce meeting an explosive demise during an exorcism gone horribly wrong, and Lachlan Watson’s Glen and Glenda returning to their doll vessel after Glen was fatally shot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ fans are blaming Tim Burton for the show’s worst character
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday season one. Wednesday, the new Addams Family reimagining, has proven to be a big hit with Netflix viewers this Thanksgiving week — mostly thanks to Jenna Ortega’s pitch-perfect performance in the title role. Unfortunately, not every member of the show’s ensemble cast of kooky characters is making a positive impact on the fandom. There’s one character, in particular, that everyone agrees is the worst. And director Tim Burton is getting the blame.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Collider
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Collider
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
Collider
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
