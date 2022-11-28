Read full article on original website
‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios announced on Monday that it has closed a four-picture film deal with powerhouse producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry. The pact will see Perry write, direct and produce four features for release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” “Tyler Perry is undeniably one...
Collider
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Collider
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
Collider
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey teases cast-mate returns for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
A “Dirty Dancing” sequel is on the way nearly 40 years after the original movie and the film’s star, Jennifer Grey, will be dancing her way back into the role of “Baby.” Grey teased the reprise of a few of her former cast-mates for the film which is scheduled to kick-off in the spring.Nov. 28, 2022.
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
tvinsider.com
Scarlett Johansson to Lead TV Adaptation of ‘Just Cause’ 27 Years After Appearing in Film
Scarlett Johansson will star in a TV adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel Just Cause at Prime Video, marking her first series regular role. The Marvel alum previously appeared when she was a child in the 1995 film adaptation of the novel with Sean Connery, Laurence Fishburne, Blair Underwood, Ed Harris, Ruby Dee, and Kate Capshaw. It was her second-ever film credit.
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
