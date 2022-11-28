ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger students react to Luke Fickell hiring, Leonhard snub

By Andrew Bandstra
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1603Hf_0jPLGALu00

MADISON, Wis. – Luke Fickell was named the 31st Wisconsin Head Coach on Sunday.

The Badgers fanbase’s existential question has always been, how do we get to the next level, and compete for National Championships? Luke Fickell might just be that guy.

It seemed like a done deal that Jim Leonhard would be UW’s next head coach. Enter Luke Fickell. One year removed from taking the only non-power 5 team ever to the College Football Playoff, UW broke tradition and went outside the family tree.

RELATED: Badgers flip the script, hire Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be new head coach

“Well I think I was shocked,” UW Student Eric Dietze said. “I think a lot of people thought it was Leonhard’s job, so to see Fickell get it, shocking.”

“I don’t think yesterday’s loss really had a play on that,” said Bjorn Johnson, a fellow UW Student. “but I honestly think that the recruiting stuff really played into most of this.”

Cincinnati’s 2023 recruiting class is markedly better than Wisconsin’s and Fickell saw nine of his players drafted to the NFL last year, including the likely rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

“To get a potential Sauce Gardner or someone like that in Badger red would be incredible,” Dietze said.

Fickell played at Ohio State, coached at Ohio State, and served as the Buckeyes’ interim head coach in 2011. He’s even from Columbus. That undeniable link concerns Badger fans.

“My only worry with the Cincinnati hire is if the Ohio State coach Ryan gets the boot somewhere down the road then maybe we lose this new guy from Cincinnati,” Johnson said.

But if Fickell can take Cincy to the CFP, fans wondered, what could he do at Wisconsin?

“Fickell turned around Cincinnati, so I’m excited to see what he can do with a lot more recruiting power,” Dietze said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision

Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Badgers flip the script, hire Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be new head coach

MADISON, Wis. — In a season full of surprises, the Badgers gave fans another one Sunday. Luke Fickell, who guided Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season, was hired as Wisconsin’s new head coach, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh confirmed. “Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country,” McIntosh said in a statement. “He is a...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Linebacker Nick Herbig Has Strong Words for Wisconsin Athletics

The Wisconsin Badgers failed to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Badgers 23-16 on Saturday evening in a game that was riddled in frustration. Indeed, many fans took to social media after the game to voice their frustration with interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The players, though, are very supportive of Leonhard. So much so, in fact, that perhaps their biggest star, Nick Herbig, voiced his frustration that Leonhard has not been given the job yet.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Five people named finalists for UW-Whitewater chancellor

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The search for the next UW-Whitewater chancellor took a big leap forward on Tuesday. Five people were named finalists for the position, UW System President Jay Rothman announced. The finalists were selected by a Special Regent Committee. UW-Whitewater has been without an official chancellor since June of last year when Dwight Watson stepped down due to a...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin tribal flags unveiled at Verona Area High School

VERONA, Wis. — The flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Native American tribes were unveiled at Verona Area High School Monday. A Ho-Chunk Nation elder, school staff and students spoke at the unveiling. The goal is to help make sure all students feel like they belong. “It’s a story in itself, it’s a lesson in itself,” David O’Connor with the Wisconsin Department...
VERONA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain

MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy