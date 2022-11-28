Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Cleveland gun violence prevention partnership
MILWAUKEE - A delegation from Cleveland is visiting Milwaukee this week to learn more about the city's violence prevention efforts. One local leader insists it's a two-way dialogue as Milwaukee is still learning itself. The focus Tuesday, Nov. 29 was Milwaukee's "Blueprint for Peace." Written in 2017, the six-point plan...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
Real News Network
Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line
This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
WISN
Milwaukee among the worst cities for porch pirates
MILWAUKEE — It's a sign of the season: packages piling up on porches and doorsteps. But many of them may never end up in the hands of the people who ordered them. "Putting in your address and thinking you're going to get it delivered, doesn't guarantee you'll get it delivered to your home," said Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
CBS 58
Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
CBS 58
'Dating app predator' Timothy Olson taken into custody in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Timothy Olson, who was wanted for committing crimes in several communities, and who is tied to a recent death investigation, is now in police custody after weeks on the run. Franklin police arrested Olson Tuesday morning after an officer spotted him on the road. In...
WISN
Milwaukee activist killed in car crash
MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha reduces 1-way streets
WAUKESHA, Wis. - For generations, the biggest complaint about downtown Waukesha is that there are too many one-way streets. A construction project finished Tuesday, Nov. 29 changes that. City leaders in Waukesha said this project caps a 30-year goal to reduce the number of one-way streets in and around downtown....
Wisconsin Dating App 'Predator' Named Person Of Interest In Bizarre Death
The man has been accused of drugging women he met on dating apps.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
wpr.org
'We're not going anywhere': Wisconsin's Jewish leaders say community is strong, despite rising antisemitism
Meira Meadows was a college freshman when she and her three siblings were verbally harassed in downtown Milwaukee for being Jewish. Her younger brother was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish head-covering, that night in April last year when they grabbed a quick bite in the city. A man followed the group down the block and hurled an antisemitic slur at them.
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee expected to present plan to raze Northridge Mall property
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is expected to present its plan to raze or tear down the Northridge Mall property that's been at the center of a legal battle for years. The owners of the property, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises, continue to appeal the court's raze order...
Comments / 2