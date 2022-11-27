ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canterbury, CT

Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard

By Jon Phelps, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
 2 days ago
YAHOO!

Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London

Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Police say they responded to a shots fired call at Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop around 4:29 p.m. As of 11:30 pm, police were still on scene actively investigating the...
WATERBURY, CT
Martha's Vineyard Times

Second bank robbery suspect arraigned in Connecticut

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H., was arraigned in a New Haven, Conn., courtroom on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the armed robbery at the Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17. Johnson was arrested Friday, Nov. 25, after members of the Massachusetts State Police,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YAHOO!

Man charged in Norwich home invasion remains in the hospital

Nov. 30—NORWICH — A 34-year-old man who police say was injured by his victims during an armed home invasion Monday remained hospitalized Tuesday. The hospitalization delayed the first court appearance of Jevon Scholl. He remained at Backus Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was being treated for injuries sustained after police say he and another man allegedly broke into a home at 99 Cliff St.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Trial in Windsor Locks murder starts with emotional testimony

A trial began Monday in the case against Antwon Barnes, who is accused of killing another man at an apartment complex on Old County Road in Windsor Locks in 2019. The prosecutor started his case by calling police officers and Barnes’ sister, but the most important testimony came from the mother of Barnes’ child, who described what happened and said she was nearly killed that day as well.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home

Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed

A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community

NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
NORWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says

WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

