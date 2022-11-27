Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard

Read full article on original website
Recognize these tattoos? They belong to the Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement. He has at...
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
YAHOO!
Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London
Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
Eyewitness News
Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Police say they responded to a shots fired call at Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop around 4:29 p.m. As of 11:30 pm, police were still on scene actively investigating the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Second bank robbery suspect arraigned in Connecticut
Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H., was arraigned in a New Haven, Conn., courtroom on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the armed robbery at the Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17. Johnson was arrested Friday, Nov. 25, after members of the Massachusetts State Police,...
YAHOO!
Man charged in Norwich home invasion remains in the hospital
Nov. 30—NORWICH — A 34-year-old man who police say was injured by his victims during an armed home invasion Monday remained hospitalized Tuesday. The hospitalization delayed the first court appearance of Jevon Scholl. He remained at Backus Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was being treated for injuries sustained after police say he and another man allegedly broke into a home at 99 Cliff St.
Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
Trial in Windsor Locks murder starts with emotional testimony
A trial began Monday in the case against Antwon Barnes, who is accused of killing another man at an apartment complex on Old County Road in Windsor Locks in 2019. The prosecutor started his case by calling police officers and Barnes’ sister, but the most important testimony came from the mother of Barnes’ child, who described what happened and said she was nearly killed that day as well.
Man arrested after Warwick rollover crash
One southbound lane of Post Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Arrest made in Hartford shooting
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting from September. Forty-five-year-old Donald Parker is charged.
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
YAHOO!
New London man sentenced to five years in prison for gun and drug trafficking crime
Nov. 29—A New London man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison plus three years of supervised release for "possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill sentenced Giovanni...
Eyewitness News
2 people steal elderly victim’s wallet in Enfield, go on shopping spree totaling thousands
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield hope the public can help track down two people who they said stole an elderly man’s wallet and went on a shopping spree. Police on Tuesday posted surveillance photos of the suspects. “These individuals are suspected in the theft of an 80-year-old...
Norwich homeowners pin down suspect armed with assault rifle during a home invasion
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home in Norwich with an assault rifle while a family of five was in the house. Police said on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cliff Street stating that a man entered their home with […]
NBC Connecticut
Parents Hold Down Intruder Until Police Arrive After Home Invasion in Norwich
A man with a rifle broke into a home in Norwich early Monday morning while three children were home and the parents held him down until police officers arrived, police said. A second person suspected of being involved has not been found. During the struggle over the rifle, a gunshot...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
NBC Connecticut
Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed
A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community
NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
darientimes.com
Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says
WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
