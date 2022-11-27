Read full article on original website
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST REPEAT FIREARMS OFFENDER WITH FIREARM
At approximately 1030 a.m. yesterday, Trooper Jeffrey Lang, assigned to State Police-Weston, was conducting speed enforcement on Route 90 eastbound in Framingham. At that time he observed a brown Kia sedan pass his location traveling at a speed of approximately 85 miles per hour. He entered traffic then caught up to the Kia, activated his cruiser’s blue lights, and stopped it at the 119 mile marker in Natick.
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, attacking motorist, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court. Kyle J. Fitta, 30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of assault...
YAHOO!
Man arrested after driving 132 miles per hour on Route 2
Nov. 29—COLCHESTER — State police arrested a Manchester man Monday morning after they say he was driving his Range Rover at 132 miles per hour on Route 2 and then almost struck a state Department of Transportation worker. Faizal Fasasi, 23, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless...
Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Victims of Hingham Apple store crash to file lawsuit
"This tragedy was 100 percent preventable." Several people injured last week after a man drove his SUV into an Apple store in Hingham are expected to file a lawsuit against the building’s owner, Apple, and the driver of the vehicle who crashed and killed one man and and injured at least 20 others.
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
YAHOO!
Keene police investigating Winchester Street bank robbery
Nov. 28—Keene police are investigating a robbery Monday afternoon at a bank on Winchester Street. Police responded to Service Credit Union shortly before 1:30 p.m., Lt. Steven Tenney said outside the bank at 403 Winchester St. No one was injured, but a man made off with an unknown amount of money, Tenney said.
YAHOO!
Ashburnham police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of suspicious stranger
ASHBURNHAM – Officials are urging residents to be vigilant after numerous reports of a stranger acting suspiciously in one neighborhood. The first incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, a resident of Winchendon Road reported seeing someone behind her house with a flashlight. Officers searched the area for about two hours but were unable to locate the individual.
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Framingham Police To Charge Man For Stealing Sneakers & Cologne
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on November 23 for a larceny. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Shoppers World, at 4:38 p.m. for a man shoplifting. “Male suspect took cologne and sneakers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The items were worth about...
WMUR.com
Roughly $4k worth of drugs found after domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Around $4,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl were found after a domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, according to police. Portsmouth police said on Monday, officers were dispatched to a home for a possible domestic assault. After interviewing the victim outside the home, officers had probable cause...
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career
MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
