Monroe County, NY

13 WHAM

Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring

Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Man steals catalytic converter in broad daylight

Nov. 28—ROCHESTER — An unknown man stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight over the weekend in north Rochester. According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Walmart north when she heard the sound of a saw. He said it took place at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy fired for misconduct, charged with felony in Livingston County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after a misconduct investigation. Kristofer O’Rourke was terminated on November 21st after an investigation into a complaint received on November 9th was found to be valid. O’Rourke was immediately placed on administrative leave on the day of the complaint per the collective bargaining agreement. Investigators determined that O’Rourke made sexual comments to a member of the public while on duty.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Monroe County Sheriff Condemns Racist Graffiti and Arson in Perinton

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is condemning racist graffiti and an arson in a neighborhood in Perinton. He says the crimes 'are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated." Two people were seen running away early Friday morning after spray painting a racial slur on a vehicle parked at an...
PERINTON, NY
14850.com

Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton

Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
PERINTON, NY
YAHOO!

Livingston County Sheriff: Perry man killed in bulldozer accident

A Wyoming County man discovered dead Saturday in a wooded area in the town of Leicester likely died as a result of a “tragic accident” involving a bulldozer, a senior Livingston County law enforcement official said. Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said deputies and emergency personnel responded...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Authorities Investigating Deadly Crash in Rush

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding, for now the name of a person killing in a head-on crash in Rush. It happened yesterday afternoon on Route 15A -- Rush Lima Road -- near Phelps Road. Authorities say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle in the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Perinton church leader speaks out against racist graffiti on church sign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continues for two suspects who, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, are responsible for spray painting racist graffiti at a Perinton Apartment complex, and at a nearby church. Police noticed the hateful graffiti early Saturday morning as they were next door to the church, dealing with a house that was allegedly set on fire.
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
PENFIELD, NY
nyspnews.com

Batavia woman arrested for Bail Jumping

On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
BATAVIA, NY

