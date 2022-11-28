Read full article on original website
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
13 WHAM
Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring
Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
cnycentral.com
YAHOO!
Man steals catalytic converter in broad daylight
Nov. 28—ROCHESTER — An unknown man stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight over the weekend in north Rochester. According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Walmart north when she heard the sound of a saw. He said it took place at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy fired for misconduct, charged with felony in Livingston County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after a misconduct investigation. Kristofer O’Rourke was terminated on November 21st after an investigation into a complaint received on November 9th was found to be valid. O’Rourke was immediately placed on administrative leave on the day of the complaint per the collective bargaining agreement. Investigators determined that O’Rourke made sexual comments to a member of the public while on duty.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: What happens after RPD confiscates a crime gun?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One alert viewer asked us a good question: What happens to the illegal guns after the police get them? We got into the room with the answer. “What happens in the city affects us out here,” Doug Childs said from his home in Greece. The...
Police ID driver from fatal car crash in Town of Rush
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
iheart.com
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
Man Accused Of Illegally Killing Deer Near Home In Town Of Rochester
A Hudson Valley man has been issued multiple tickets by state conservation officials for allegedly killing a deer out of season. The incident took place in Ulster County on Friday, Oct. 28 at a home in the town of Rochester. The state Department of Environmental Conservation officials responded to a...
Rochester man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Buffalo
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident at an anti-gun violence event in Buffalo in June.
14850.com
Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations
A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
wxxinews.org
Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton
Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
YAHOO!
Livingston County Sheriff: Perry man killed in bulldozer accident
A Wyoming County man discovered dead Saturday in a wooded area in the town of Leicester likely died as a result of a “tragic accident” involving a bulldozer, a senior Livingston County law enforcement official said. Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said deputies and emergency personnel responded...
iheart.com
Authorities Investigating Deadly Crash in Rush
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding, for now the name of a person killing in a head-on crash in Rush. It happened yesterday afternoon on Route 15A -- Rush Lima Road -- near Phelps Road. Authorities say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle in the...
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
WHEC TV-10
Perinton church leader speaks out against racist graffiti on church sign
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continues for two suspects who, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, are responsible for spray painting racist graffiti at a Perinton Apartment complex, and at a nearby church. Police noticed the hateful graffiti early Saturday morning as they were next door to the church, dealing with a house that was allegedly set on fire.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
nyspnews.com
Batavia woman arrested for Bail Jumping
On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
