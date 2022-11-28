SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Syracuse needed a hero Saturday afternoon. And a struggling freshman came through. The Orange had the ball trailing by one with less than 20 seconds remaining. Jesse Edwards caught the inbounds pass and gave Judah Mintz the ball and a screen, carving him an easy lane for a right-handed layup and an SU lead. And after Notre Dame’s final chance came up just short — Dane Goodwin missed a corner 3 that bounced high off the front rim as time expired — Syracuse’s three-game losing streak came to an end.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO