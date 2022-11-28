Read full article on original website
Judah Mintz’s timely layup highlights end of Syracuse’s 3-game losing streak
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Syracuse needed a hero Saturday afternoon. And a struggling freshman came through. The Orange had the ball trailing by one with less than 20 seconds remaining. Jesse Edwards caught the inbounds pass and gave Judah Mintz the ball and a screen, carving him an easy lane for a right-handed layup and an SU lead. And after Notre Dame’s final chance came up just short — Dane Goodwin missed a corner 3 that bounced high off the front rim as time expired — Syracuse’s three-game losing streak came to an end.
SU advances to 2nd-ever College Cup, defeats Vermont 2-1
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Even with winds over 20 miles per hour, Curt Calov felt that there was nothing different about the way he played. Not even with a trip to the Final Four of college soccer and the College Cup on the line.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 2023 schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse women’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2023 season Thursday. The Orange will open the year against Northwestern and Maryland, who both made the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tournament. SU lost to the Wildcats in the NCAA quarterfinals 15-4 in 2022, and last played the Terrapins in 2020, winning 10-5.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 15-game 2023 schedule
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse men’s lacrosse announced its 15-game regular season schedule for 2023, where it will face four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams and play six Atlantic Coast Conference games. The Orange come off a 4-10 season, the most losses in a year in program history, as head coach Gary Gait enters his second year in charge of the men’s program.
Beat writers split on outcome between Syracuse and Notre Dame
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s losing streak hit three in a 29-point blowout loss at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. The Orange struggled shooting for all 40 minutes, recording their fewest amount of points since a November 2019 loss against Virginia. No SU player reached double-digit points, with Joe Girard III held scoreless for the second time in his career, and Judah Mintz going 3-of-16 from the field.
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Giona Leibold’s 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
Smith: Syracuse’s November woes persist because of lack of depth, discipline
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Garrett Shrader’s kneel at the end of Syracuse’s win over Boston College Saturday snapped a streak. And it wasn’t a pretty one. The last time the Orange won a November...
Opponent preview: What to know about Notre Dame, Syracuse’s 1st ACC opponent
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse’s losing streak has now hit three after a 73-44 thumping against No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. SU shot less than 30% from the field, and no players reached double-digit points. Judah Mintz hit just 3-of-16 attempts and Joe Girard III was held scoreless. The Orange are now 3-4 for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year tenure as head coach.
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they’re inclusive.
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four “funding tiers” dictate how much money the over 300...
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band’s bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
Students rally outside HBC in rain and wind in support of ongoing protests in Iran
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Pushed onto the patio of Huntington Beard Crouse Hall by wind and rain, around 20 people holding signs which read “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM,” rallied in support of protests in Iran against the country’s “morality police” on Wednesday.
