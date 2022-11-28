Read full article on original website
WhatEver
2d ago
You know people use to just bury people where they died of all races. People mass buried people who died from disease. Not everything is a sinister coverup. Jessie Smollet is clapping.
The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Florida City Uncovers Black Cemeteries That Were Paved Over In The 1950s
A city in Florida is coming to grips with its racist past as it reportedly paved over Black cemeteries rather than “relocate” them as they had claimed to at the time. A 60 Minutes segment about the history of the resting places explains that during the 1950s, headlines announced that the city of Clearwater Heights made a deal on moving a “Negro” cemetery, where hundreds of African American bodies lay, to make way for a swimming pool. A department store was planned for the site of another Black cemetery, where again, the bodies were supposed to be moved.
Hidden History: The Tampa Theatre
Crowd outside Tampa Theatre at automobile drawing : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Streaming movies may be the preferred method of entertainment at the moment, but in Tampa one historic movie palace still has a special place in movie-lovers’ hearts. Almost 100-years-old, the Tampa Theatre is a gorgeous piece of Tampa entertainment history. The theater shows everything from silent films to the latest blockbuster. Find out how the theater has stayed open for so long and become an important landmark for Tampa residents.
Blown transformer causes power outage in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will need to use extra caution while driving through portions of downtown Tampa after a blown transformer caused a power outage, the Tampa Police Department said. The power outage is affecting the South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue corridors, according to officers. Police said...
Construction Continues at Sesh in St. Pete
The new gastropub comes courtesy of Matt Powers and his Mad Beach Craft Brewing crew.
‘Saucy Rebellion’: Clearwater couple develop, launch hot sauce line with taste of Washington D.C.
Two Clearwater restaurant owners have launched their own line of specialty hot sauces featuring a taste of Washington, D.C., from the popularity of the sauce at their location.
Native American charged with misdemeanor after protesting Tampa's Columbus statue
A local Indigenous rights group called Tampa a 'place of hate' and is organizing against the charge.
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Photo byThe Bay Rocket. There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
Child's Christmas wish leads to new home for Tampa family
In a matter of months, Teresa Davila and her nine grandkids will have a new home through Habitat for Humanity.
St. Pete 10-year-old boy creates online business to save the oceans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy from St. Petersburg is working toward one goal that will make a lasting impact for generations to come — saving the oceans. Miles was only 6 years old when he learned how polluted the oceans on the planet were and decided to take action.
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
US Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old boat captain in Gulf of Mexico
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a 65-year-old man from a commercial fishing boat Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, the service branch said in a news release. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew was able to safely pick up the man who was...
The InterView: Suzanne Perry, Datz Restaurant Group
About Datz Restaurant Group: Started in 2009 with Datz, the independent Tampa Bay restaurant group has expanded to include Dough, Dr. BBQ, Burnt Ends Tiki Bar, Donovan’s Modern American Eatery, Cluck Yeah! and Sear City All American Burgers. It has been featured nationally, including on Good Morning America, Travel Channel and Netflix.
