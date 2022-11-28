ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs run over Rams in first meeting since 2018

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b36bF_0jPLFdie00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first game since the epic duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs beat down the injury-stricken Los Angeles Rams 26-10.

The Rams were without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

In the first half after a field goal, tight end Travis Kelce beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a 39 yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. That TD was the duo’s 46th which tied Len Dawson and Otis Taylor (46) for the most TD connections between any QB and pass catcher in franchise history.

Mahomes ended the game going 27 for 42 with 320 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Kelce led the receivng yards with 57 yards and a touchdown while Marquez Valdes-Scantling was right behind him with 56 yards.

Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis got his first full sack of the year while rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his second rushing touchdown of the season while rushing for 67 yards.

The Rams finished the game with 186 total yards to the Chiefs’ 437.

Kansas City is number one in the AFC at 9-2 and will be on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals next week in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Introducing Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III! Proud dad Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews and toddler Sterling celebrate arrival of new baby

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has welcomed the latest addition to his family with wife Brittany Matthews - a bouncing baby boy. The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared the first snap of his son, named Patrick Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III on Instagram Monday evening, along with a necklace with a 'Bronze' nameplate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Video: Former NFL Star Punches Man Outside CVS

A former NFL star had a troubling incident outside of a CVS in Los Angeles this weekend. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident outside of a convenience store. "Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy