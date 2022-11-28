ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football state championship pairings

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Believe it or not, the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships are nearly here.

The seven championship games are slated for Thursday through Saturday, staggered throughout the days, and feature multiple Northeast Ohio high schools, including Cleveland’s Glenville, Akron’s Archbishop Hoban and Lakewood St. Edward’s.

Find tickets right here and more information on streaming/listening to the game right here.

Take a look at the game pairings below as offered directly from OHSAA:

Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. No. 5 Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (15-0)

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (13-1)

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0)

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Wyoming (15-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland Glenville (14-0)

