Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
Crash kills at least 1 on Hwy 26 near Banks
At least one person died in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
kptv.com
Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
‘Guys, it’s just a car,’ Gresham man tells armed carjackers
A Gresham man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Saturday night, one of two incidents within minutes that police continue to look into.
beachconnection.net
All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
Man, 49, identified as Parkrose neighborhood shooting victim
The 49-year-old man shot and killed in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood on Wednesday night has been identified.
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
Gregory Gourdet’s Kann is unlike any restaurant Portland has seen before
An alarm went off on my phone just before noon on Nov. 2, a pinging reminder to log into my computer and compete with several thousand people for one of the toughest tickets in America. No, I wasn’t hunting for Taylor Swift tickets (though if you have an extra, don’t...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Comments / 0