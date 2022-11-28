ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
