Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
Nebraska Lottery to add Powerball Double Play feature in February
Starting Feb. 5, 2023, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that gives players another chance to match their Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Double Play is an optional feature that players can select to add to their...
Nebraska State Patrol promotes Captains to Major posts
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is proud to announce the promotion of Captain Jeff Roby to the position of Western Operations Major, as well as the promotion of Captain Jeff Wilcynski to the position of Eastern Operations Major. The two promotions follow the previous retirement of Major Mike Jahnke and...
Veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
Kan. lawmakers: Legal marijuana a workforce issue, urge caution
TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, said the Special Committee on Workforce Development needed to talk about marijuana legalization before lawmakers discussed it during the upcoming legislative session.
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Grant program aims to restore Nebraska grasslands, wetlands
LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Scholarships available to help ease Neb. nursing shortage
LINCOLN — In an effort to address a COVID-19-induced shortage of nurses in Nebraska, the state is now seeking applicants for $2,500-per-semester scholarships for nursing students. A total of $5 million in scholarships is being offered, with recipients being required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of...
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as...
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
$92M Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA — The owner of the winning ticket in the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery said Monday the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in the...
