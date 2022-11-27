Read full article on original website
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
BETTMAN GOES ALL-IN TO KEEP COYOTES IN ARIZONA, INCLUDING HUGE NON-RELOCATION AGREEMENT
It's been said a million times now that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will do anything within his power to keep the Arizona Coyotes firmly put. He certainly added evidence to that claim Tuesday night while in Tempe to speak directly to City Council about a potential new home for the Coyotes.
MILES WOOD SETS A WOODEN STICK AFLAME IN ATTEMPTS TO MAKE A CURVED BLADE
The New Jersey Devils practiced in their Reverse Retro jerseys on Wednesday, ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Nashville Predators. This will be the team's first appearance in their Red, Blue, and Yellow threads - an homage to their days as the Colorado Rockies. To really set the...
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL
In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
STARS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO ADD A TOP-SIX FORWARD
Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension which will see him in 'Victory Green' until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. It shows that the team is fully focused on the future, but they're also looking to capitalize on their hot start to the 2022-23 season and potentially add a piece or two before the trade deadline on March 3rd.
KRAKEN, KINGS REACT TO 17-GOAL THRILLER ON TUESDAY NIGHT
Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken was the highest-scoring game in the National Hockey League so far this season, with a whopping 17 goals scored. Heading into the third period, the Kraken had an 8-6 lead, before the Kings stormed back, scoring twice in the...
MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
TSN'S CRAIG BUTTON RELEASES UPDATED RANKINGS FOR 2023 NHL ENTRY DRAFT
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is set to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 210 days from today and it's expected that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard will be taken first overall. After Bedard, there is a ton of high-end talent, especially in the top-15 and while you...
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
JON COOPER FRUSTRATED THAT LIGHTNING TOOK PENALTY IN 3RD PERIOD THAT COST THEM THE GAME
If you're an NHL team going into TD Garden in Boston this season, good luck trying to get a victory. The Bruins scored twice in the third period on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay to extend their record at home this season to 13-0-0. The Lightning were tied with Boston 1-1 heading into the third period, before rookie defencemanNicklaus Perbix took a tripping penalty which led to a Taylor Hall powerplay goal.
TORTORELLA CALLS MORGAN FROST'S UP & DOWN START, 'LIKE A TOILET SEAT'
The John Tortorella quote machine is the gift that keeps on giving. Among the Philadelphia Flyers players who have had rocky starts to the 2022-23 season is 2017 first-round pick Morgan Frost. Just 5 points in 21 games so far, Frost has yet to find his groove in the NHL....
INSIDER BELIEVES ERIK KARLSSON COULD RETURN TO THE ATLANTIC DIVISION
Ever since San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters at the GM Meetings that he's willing to listen to offers on defenceman Erik Karlsson, rumours have been running rampant. During Wednesday's edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said that if Karlsson became available, the Florida Panthers...
12-YEAR NHL VETERAN REPORTEDLY SIGNS IN EUROPE AFTER CLEARING UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Gregory Beaud of Blick.ch, 12-year NHL veteran Riley Sheahan will reportedly sign with National League club EHC Biel-Bienne. Note: the following quote is translated from French. "HC Bienne is currently testing the market to hire a seventh foreigner for the end of the season. According to our information,...
