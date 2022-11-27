Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: The Tampa TheatreModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered
In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
fox13news.com
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
Bay News 9
'It's the best feeling,' Hero says of helping others through her non-proit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Fee Smith is a dynamo when it comes to helping others. She is the founder of the non-profit Diamondstud Foundation Inc. which she began about 10 years ago. Its’ mission includes many projects. What You Need To Know. Fee Smith runs the non-profit Diamondstud...
cw34.com
Florida woman found unconscious with dead man, left note with funeral arrangements
SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A welfare check led to the discovery of an unconscious woman and a dead man. The Sarasota Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check on Mecca Drive, just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 21. The caller told police they were concerned about 43-year old Eugenia Bright after she didn't show up for work.
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
police1.com
Fla. police prevent driver from speeding into thousands of 5K racers on Thanksgiving
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman nearly was the cause of a Thanksgiving disaster when she weaved around cops to try to drive through a 5K race with thousands of runners. Officers’ quick actions stopped her and ended what could have been “tragic results,” police said.
Woman Dies After Jumping From I-4 Overpass In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A 50-year-old woman has died after jumping from an I-4 overpass in Tampa, according to police. According to investigators, Tampa Police officers responded to 50th Street and Interstate 4 just after 4:00 pm on Monday, in reference to an adult female
wflx.com
Ouster of Hillsborough County state attorney heads to federal court
A federal judge will soon determine if Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he removed a Florida prosecutor in August. Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's trial challenging his suspension begins in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The gavel drops in Florida Northern District Court at 9 a.m. Judge Robert...
Tampa woman takes plea deal in Florida voter fraud case, will avoid punishment
One of the 20 people arrested in a statewide voter fraud crackdown has settled her case.
Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detention Deputy Arrested By Florida Trooper For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested for DUI, according to HCSO. According to investigators, on Saturday just before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen, while driving northbound on I-275, was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for
State Attorney Suspended By Florida Governor DeSantis Testifies In Bid to Get Job Back
Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. The testimony came during the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert
CBS News
575K+
Followers
73K+
Post
410M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1