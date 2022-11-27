ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered

In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage

TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
TAMPA, FL
wflx.com

Ouster of Hillsborough County state attorney heads to federal court

A federal judge will soon determine if Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he removed a Florida prosecutor in August. Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's trial challenging his suspension begins in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The gavel drops in Florida Northern District Court at 9 a.m. Judge Robert...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
