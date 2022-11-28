Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases New Poster
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is coming back with a new sequel anime project set after the events of the TV anime's first season and debut feature film, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from this new anime with a new poster! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series came to its official end with a new movie wrapping up its story. It might have seemed like an ending, but fans of the original know there's still plenty more from the light novels to explore with an anime.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Lupin Zero Releases New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third is getting a special prequel anime that will be hitting in just a couple of weeks as one of the final new anime releases of 2022 overall, and fans have been given a good look at what to expect from the new Lupin Zero prequel series with the release of a new trailer and poster. Monkey Punch's original manga has grown to such a massive franchise with not only a slate of successful new anime releases, but sequels, spin-offs, and movies that have gone on to their own success. Now fans will be given a cool look at how Lupin The Third's adventures first began.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
Vagabond Creator Wants to Return to Series
Vagabond is one of those mangas that anime fans might never see brought to the small screen, thanks in part to the level of detail and dedication that might be required in bringing Musashi Miyamoto. The mangaka responsible for this beloved series, Takehiko Inoue, has taken a hiatus from Vagabond, with the previous chapter arriving a few years ago. While Inoue recently said that he would look to quickly dive into the series, this might be easier said than done.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Major Games of 2023
Microsoft has confirmed the first two major Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games coming in 2023 beyond the first-party games like Starfield and Redfall slated to drop next year. In other words, the first non-obvious titles. The first of these two games is Amnesia: The Bunker, which was just announced yesterday for PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles. Being developed and published by Frictional Games, it's set to release sometime in March of 2023 and when it does it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one. For those that don't know: Amnesia is a popular survival-horror series. This entry is set to be the fourth installment in a series that dates back to 2010.
The Elder Scrolls 6 Opening Teased
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has teased the opening of The Elder Scrolls 6 during a recent interview. The opening of Skyrim is iconic in video game circles, so to say there's more anticipation than normal to see the opening of The Elder Scrolls 6 compared to other games is definitely not an overstatement. What the opening will be, where it will take place, and whether it will involve waking up remain mysteries, but Howard has confirmed that the team has had the opening mapped out for a very long time, which suggests it's a good opening if it hasn't changed over time like most ideas do.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
Venom Director Ruben Fleischer to Helm New Comic Adaptation From The Boys Creator
Venom and Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer is dipping back into the world of comic book adaptations once again. On Thursday, it was announced that Fleischer will helm an adaptation of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, a live-action take on the graphic novel of the same name from Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka. The movie is being produced alongside AWA Studios, which originally published the graphic novel, as well as LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced recent hits like Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman. The script for Marjorie Finnegan will be written by Catya McMullen, who is known for Georgia Mertching is Dead.
Fortnite Fans Express Disappointment and Anger Over Chapter 4 Event
Fortnite Chapter 4 has finally been unveiled it and has led to some controversy among fans. Fortnite is one of the most beloved games available right now and it has found a lot of its success from being a very untraditional live service game. On top of your standard updates like adding new maps and features, Fortnite regularly has massive events. Sometimes it's a giant Marvel event, a giant Star Wars event, a week where they show Christopher Nolan movies, or something else entirely. It's a pretty fascinating game and all though it's not the only game to do live service events, no one does it quite like Fortnite. When they happen, they're special and exciting.
Popular New Steam Game Finally Dethrones Modern Warfare 2 as Top Seller
After being in the number one slot of the Steam "Top Sellers" list since its launch on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been dethroned not by one game, but two games. The number two game is currently Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came out on November 30 to a generally warm reception. And the number one game came out today, and that game is The Callisto Protocol. And if you're wondering how good the PC version, well only 36 percent of over 6,000 Steam user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Negative" rating. That said, while it seems most that are playing it on PC aren't enjoying it, largely due to the plethora of performance issues, this isn't stopping it from selling. It's been in the number one spot -- ahead of the aforementioned pair of games, and Marvel's Midnight Suns and Need for Speed Unbound rounding out the top five -- for the entire day.
