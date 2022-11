J’Vonne Hadley made a much-needed return to the rotation. His return to the starting lineup may not be far behind. Hadley might have played at less than 100%, but he appeared in prime form during a 65-62 home win for the Colorado men’s basketball team against Yale on Sunday, coming off the bench to go 5-for-6 with 13 points and five rebounds.

BOULDER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO