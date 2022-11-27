ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Desantis vs. Warren: Legal battle between Hillsborough's ousted state attorney and Florida's governor begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren took the stand in Tallahassee, where he is fighting to get his job back. On Tuesday, his case against Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is finally going before a judge. The saga all started back in August when DeSantis removed Warren from office for what he claims was "neglect of duty," but Warren argues he was unlawfully removed. Warren is suing to get re-instated as the Hillsborough County state attorney, and now, both sides will head to court on Tuesday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
