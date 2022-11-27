TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren took the stand in Tallahassee, where he is fighting to get his job back. On Tuesday, his case against Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is finally going before a judge. The saga all started back in August when DeSantis removed Warren from office for what he claims was "neglect of duty," but Warren argues he was unlawfully removed. Warren is suing to get re-instated as the Hillsborough County state attorney, and now, both sides will head to court on Tuesday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO